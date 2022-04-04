Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks has vetoed an ordinance that would have reduced future rights-of-way acquisition costs to expand state and federal roads and highways in Livingston Parish, saying it comes “at the expense of local commercial and residential development.”
In its March 24 meeting, the Livingston Parish Council passed an ordinance that ultimately aimed to widen state highways at a lower cost to taxpayers. The ordinance, approved by an 8-1 vote, would’ve banned permanent buildings to be built within setbacks, which would’ve ranged from 30-55 feet on properties along state and federal highways, depending on its layout.
The ordinance would've allowed for signs for on-site businesses or developments "that do not block visibility" as well as parking, underground utilities, drainage, green areas (landscaping and planting), and access.
Those in favor of the ordinance said it was a necessary move to help address traffic problems that continue to be a source of frustration in fast-growing Livingston Parish, which reported the state’s seventh-highest growth rate in the 2020 census.
Proponents also said the ultimate goal of widening certain state and federal roads and highways will result in fewer accidents, ease traffic congestion in high-growth areas, and offer enhanced development in the parish.
Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse called it a “proactive” step for a problem that will continue to “get worse.” Using Highway 190 as an example, Girlinghouse said the ordinance would allow officials to widen that much-traveled road from two lanes to four lanes, something he said should’ve been done “a long time ago.”
“Traffic isn’t gonna go away — it’s just gonna get worse,” Girlinghouse said. “So you need to build a new road and have the same problem of cutting in the middle of someone’s property, or you make the roads you already have a little wider.
“That’s the dilemma you have. That’s what we’re faced with. Do you want to get ahead of it or push it away?”
Councilman Garry Talbert cast the lone dissenting vote, saying the ordinance “[takes] the value of people’s property away from them” and likening it to “a form of socialism.” The ordinance would limit what people could do with their property “without compensation,” he argued.
“We are, by ordinance, taking people’s money without them having a say,” Talbert said. “And I have a problem with that. We are creating a buffer to benefit government without compensating the people that live or own property along that road. I think that’s a bad move.”
In a statement, Ricks appeared to agree with Talbert’s opinion and noted that, “An unintentional consequence of this ordinance will be to impede the use of smaller lots due to the substantial setback requirements.”
Ricks acknowledged that infrastructure “always presents challenges” in Livingston Parish — which reported a growth of 14,000 more people in the 2020 census — but said that the issue addressed by the ordinance “is a state/federal issue, not a Parish issue.”
He added that constricting local development in anticipation of future state and federal highway expansion “is akin to putting the cart in front of the horse.”
“While I understand the merits of the ordinance’s intent and agree with the safety aspect of the restrictions, I cannot support legislation that will quash the rights of property owners to develop their lots in favor of future state and federal highway expansion that may or may not occur years in the future,” Ricks said.
“Livingston Parish has always supported smaller projects, both commercial and residential, because they are invaluable to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.