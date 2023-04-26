Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre, Albany Lower Elementary Teacher Payton O’Nellion and Albany Middle School Teacher Phoenix LeBlanc have been named a semifinalist and finalists, respectively, for the Louisiana Department of Education’s Principal of the Year and New Teacher of the Year awards.

Approximately 24 teachers and 24 principals have been named Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists. Nine teachers have been named New Teacher of the Year finalists.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.