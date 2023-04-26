Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre, Albany Lower Elementary Teacher Payton O’Nellion and Albany Middle School Teacher Phoenix LeBlanc have been named a semifinalist and finalists, respectively, for the Louisiana Department of Education’s Principal of the Year and New Teacher of the Year awards.
Approximately 24 teachers and 24 principals have been named Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists. Nine teachers have been named New Teacher of the Year finalists.
All Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and the New Teacher of the Year finalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held July 2 at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
The event is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers.
“We are very proud of our Livingston Parish educators who have advanced to this top tier of recognition,” said Superintendent Joe Murphy. “They are most worthy of being honored among the state’s very best. Their outstanding professionalism and skills are evident in their day-to-day activities, which is why they continue to stand out among their peers. We certainly will be cheering them on at this summer’s award gala.”
St. Pierre has served a principal of Walker High School for the past 16 years, where he has created a culture of learning, a culture of caring for every child, a culture of inclusion, a community of culture, and a vision for the future. The school’s mantra is “Where opportunities today mean success tomorrow.”
During his tenure, St. Pierre has partnered with community businesses to offer students career opportunities. He has increased the rigor and expectations for college-bound students through advanced placement, ACT prep, dual enrollment and CLEP testing while continuing to offer and emphasize WorkKeys.
LeBlanc and O’Nellion are parish natives who are in their first year of teaching at the system they attended during their formative years.
As a student, LeBlanc attended Seventh Ward Elementary, Juban Parc Junior High and Denham Springs High School. O’Nellion also attended school in the Denham Springs school district, advancing from Eastside Elementary to Denham Springs Junior High School, then Denham Springs High School.
LeBlanc teaches 7th graders, while O’Nellion works with 1st graders.
