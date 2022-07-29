Livingston Parish’s temporary moratorium on new development officially ended this week — a quiet conclusion to a hotly-debated topic in the fast-growing parish.
The Livingston Parish Council approved the 60-day moratorium in its May 12 meeting, hoping the pause in new construction would give parish leaders time to pass new laws tightening regulations on development.
The parish-wide moratorium — which halted both commercial and residential developments — went into effect May 27 and lasted for exactly 60 days, though another 30 could’ve been added by resolution. It was originally set for 12 months south of Interstate-12 before being amended.
But the council moved swiftly during the pause in development, passing a series of laws that allow for “responsible growth,” according to Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.
During an interview on Thursday, one day after the moratorium officially ended, Ricks lauded the efforts of the council for “reaching a compromise” to better protect citizens and allow for new development, an important industry for the local economy.
According to the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, the parish’s largest business association, the construction industry is the largest private industry in Livingston Parish.
“I feel like it [the moratorium] accomplished its goal,” Ricks said. “I think what it did was give the council enough time to pass new ordinances, and they got it done and they should be applauded for their efforts.
“They have put some pretty restrictive means in place that will help us grow but at the same time grow more responsibly. Now it allows us to continue moving forward.”
New development has been a hot-button issue in Livingston Parish since the start of 2022 after word spread of multiple large-scale subdivisions coming south of Interstate-12.
The proposed neighborhoods came after Livingston Parish reported one of the state’s fastest growth rates in the 2020 census, with the parish increasing in population by more than 50,000 residents since 2000.
Two subdivisions on 4H Club Road just outside Denham Springs that could bring a combined 2,500 homes in the coming years — Sweetwater and Deer Run — received preliminary approval this year. Another 689-lot subdivision just outside French Settlement, Valere, was sent back to the Planning Commission earlier this month.
With new neighborhoods threatening the way of life for residents in the more rural parts of the parish, many have packed council meetings in recent months to voice their opposition. They begged parish leaders to deny the massive developments until infrastructure improvements can be made, arguing for "the health, safety, and welfare" of those already living in the parish.
But parish leaders repeatedly said they can’t legally deny projects that meet existing ordinances, which is why they sought to change them — a process that led to hours-long meetings, heated debate, and accusations against all sides.
The parish council was eventually able to pass a series of ordinances covering many topics, such as drainage designs, detention and retention ponds, street entrances and width requirements, public notification requirements, impact studies, wetlands, and lot density.
Following the passage of new laws in the June 9 meeting, Councilman Garry Talbert said the council — and parish — was “moving in the right direction.”
“I know there’s been a lot of animosity during this situation of the moratorium and some of these issues, but I think tonight the council did an excellent job coming together,” Talbert said at the time. “We accomplished a lot of stuff. We got some things pushed through.”
With the new laws in place, parish leaders didn’t feel the need to extend the moratorium another month, as they could’ve done. The moratorium wasn’t mentioned during Thursday’s parish council meeting, the first time in months that development wasn’t brought up.
Ricks said he was “glad” that the moratorium wasn’t extended and added that he hopes people were “satisfied” with the council’s actions in recent months.
“I have never liked moratoriums, but in this case, this moratorium accomplished its goal,” Ricks said. “I’m glad to see it ended and I hope the people are satisfied and pleased with what the council has done. In my opinion they did a great job getting these ordinances together in a short period of time.”
The moratorium’s end comes as the council moves closer to implementing zoning in a parish that for years was hesitant to the idea. Last year, the council defined multiple zoning categories, its first steps in establishing land-use rules. Earlier this year, councilmen received their first rough drafts of their zoning maps.
Ricks said zoning will also have an effect on new development when it becomes law. He and council members have expressed belief that zoning will be on the books by the end of 2022.
“A lot of people are scared to death of that word ‘zoning,’” Ricks said. “They don’t want you to tell them what to do with their property, but they don’t mind telling you what to do with yours. So it’s gonna be interesting to see how zoning shapes up, and that should take care of some of the issues they’ve been talking about.
“Over the next 4-6 months, they’ll have zoning in place to some degree, and possibly before that.”
