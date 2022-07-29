Home construction
Livingston Parish’s temporary moratorium on new development officially ended this week — a quiet conclusion to a hotly-debated topic in the fast-growing parish.

The Livingston Parish Council approved the 60-day moratorium in its May 12 meeting, hoping the pause in new construction would give parish leaders time to pass new laws tightening regulations on development.

