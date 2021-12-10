The Livingston Parish Class of 2021 scored above the state average on the ACT, the state’s test that determines college readiness, according to figures released by the Louisiana Department of Education.
But like the rest of the state, Livingston Parish’s average score dropped amid the pandemic-plagued school year of 2020-21.
According to figures released recently by the Department of Education, the latest composite score for Livingston Parish was a 19.4 out of a possible 36, with eight of the nine area high schools scoring above the state average of 18.2.
The exam measures what students have learned in math, English, reading, and science.
Locally, Holden High netted the highest composite score with a 22.3, a score that landed in the top 15 for all high schools in the state.
Holden High, which was the only Livingston Parish school with a composite score above 20, was followed by Denham Springs High (19.7), French Settlement High (19.6), and Live Oak High (19.6).
Behind those schools were Doyle High (19.5), Maurepas High (19.5), Springfield High (19), Walker High (18.8), and Albany High (18.1).
Around 1,500 Livingston Parish students in the Class of 2021 took the ACT, according to the report.
Livingston Parish’s Class of 2021 recorded the state’s sixth-best composite score on the ACT, behind school districts in St. Tammany Parish (20.8), Zachary (20.8), West Feliciana Parish (20), Lincoln Parish (19.8), and Central (20.5).
But despite outpacing nearly all other school districts, the ACT score for Livingston Parish’s most recent graduating class fell for the second consecutive year, a trend being felt across the state.
Earlier this year, the Department of Education said the state’s average composite score on the ACT dropped for the fourth straight year, reaching its lowest point since the test became available to all high school seniors in 2013.
The Louisiana Class of 2021 ACT report includes more than 41,000 students, according to the figures.
Adopted as a measure of college and career readiness in Louisiana in 2013, the ACT is used for college admissions and access to scholarships and financial aid, including TOPS.
Since its adoption, the performance of Louisiana students on the ACT has informed policy, State Superintendent Cade Brumley said in October. But education leaders have noted the continuing decline in student performance on the ACT, and that has led them to question “the degree of alignment of the ACT with Louisiana Student Standards,” Brumley said.
In October, Brumley said the Department of Education has commissioned LSU to conduct a study “of the alignment between the ACT College and Career Readiness Standards and the Louisiana Student Standards.”
“Our students have faced extraordinary challenges over the last two school years,” Brumley said. “More than ever, we must empower Louisiana students with the necessary resources and opportunities to assist them in reaching their full academic potential.”
Below are the ACT scores by year for Livingston Parish and the entire state, per figures from the Louisiana Department of Education that can be accessed by clicking here:
Class of 2021
Livingston Parish - 19.4
State - 18.2
Class of 2020
Livingston Parish - 20
State - 18.7
Class of 2019
Livingston Parish - 20.6
State - 18.9
Class of 2018
Livingston Parish - 20.6
State - 19.3
Class of 2017
Livingston Parish - 20.3
State - 19.6
Class of 2016
Livingston Parish - 20.4
State - 19.5
Class of 2015
Livingston Parish - 20.4
State - 19.4
Class of 2014
Livingston Parish - 20.1
State - 19.2
Class of 2013
Livingston Parish - 19.6
State - 19.5
