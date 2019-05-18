DENHAM SPRINGS – Other small governments in Louisiana envy Livingston Parish, according to the state official who has the job to know – and help – small business.
Pat Witty. executive director of small business services and community competitiveness for Louisiana Economic Development (LED), ticked off the list.
“Access to an interstate, the quality of your schools, local economic development – you know the value of a job – and the quality of place make you the envy of other governments,” he told the quarterly meeting of the Livingston Economic Development Council (LEDC).
To help small businesses, Witty said he and his staff of seven work with local governments, mayor’s offices, business incubators, community colleges, alliances, networks, Chambers of Commerce and others to make areas attractive to new business and support new businesses.
“Strong communities are strong because of a strong small-business network,” Witty said.
“We appreciate them and try to make it easy for them to do business and help them to grow and make money, Witty said.
“Making money is a good thing and drives most business decisions. We want to make it as easy as we can for any small business to grow and make money.”
“I have never been to Malaysia, Taiwan or Hong Kong,” Witty said. “They send me to Cheneyville, where people are doing the work.”
Witty said his job at LED covers two areas: “the small business group and community competitiveness group … I call it community development.”
Community development is selling a town or site as a good place for a business.
“What I do is polishing the apple. Product development they call it. You have to sell what you have,” Witty said.
If you don’t, “There are 20,000 political subdivisions in the nation ready to sell themselves,” he said.
But it’s not easy -- “There’s a small space between insanity and driving a small business,” Witty said.
The LED drew up 16 factors for a community to look at and evaluate how it is doing in terms of economic development, he said.
“It is not a right or wrong list but to show communities where it might be doing things right and where it needs help.
“We don’t tell them to run their community, but offer a template,” to improve, he said.
State economic development has been on a good streak recently, according to Witty: 30,000 jobs created in the past 3½ years, almost 30,000 jobs retained and $34 billion in new money in capital investment.
“Project are going on in half of the parishes of Louisiana; that’s some good traction,” he said. “More than 2 million citizens are working, and we are still work to diversify the economy.”
In Livingston Parish, he pointed out the expansion of MCM Plastics and Advanced School of Welding, which will support manufacturers.
The state is divided into eight economic regions and Witty quickly ran down the list:
• Acadiana region: CGI has added 400 jobs.
• Capital region: Exxon is investing $500 million in its plants, which will mean 3,000 jobs.
• Central region: LaSalle Lumber has added 107 jobs.
• Northeast region: Graphic Packaging has added 93 jobs and invested $250 million.
• Northwest region: 170 new jobs have been created.
• Southeast region: DXE Technology is bringing 2,000 jobs to New Orleans.
• Lake Charles region: Lottie Chemical is investing $3 billion in a natural gas plant.
• Bayou region: Gulf Fabricators announced $130 million in new contracts.
“Last time I was here was May 11, 2016, and I used the term ‘turbulent times’ and how ‘resilient’ Livingston was,” Witty said. “Three months later Livingston Parsh was experiencing the biggest natural disaster in our state.
“I had the good fortune, or bad fortune, to bring federal officials through. The devastation was unbelievable,” he said. “You can’t get the full effect watching on TV.”
“Many people didn’t know what tomorrow would bring. Where there was a fear factor there was a leadership factor, Witty said. “I saw a lot of people rise above a lot of doubts that their communities would rise again.
“Resilience is the new buzzword if you’re dealing with federal agencies,” Witty said, with resilience defined as self-sustaining, maintaining one’s community.
“For over 150 years, Livigston Parish was resilient. That’s who you are – an independent group of folks,” he said.
Witty said he grew up in Morganza with “600 rocking people in the middle of Pointe Coupee Parish. … It took me 45 years to learn I loved where I grew up.”
Every Saturday when he was a teenager and prepared to go out, Witty said his father saw him off at the back door with the same piece of advice: “Be proud of who you are and proud of where you came from.”
“That’s not a problem in Livingston Parish,” he said.
