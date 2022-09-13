Livingston Parish’s overall taxable value increased by more than $18 million from the previous year, according to Assessor Jeff Taylor.
Taylor presented his assessments in his annual presentation to the Livingston Parish Council’s “Board of Review,” in which he informs officials of the parish’s overall property valuation.
Every piece of property in Livingston Parish has a value that must be estimated annually, according to the Assessor’s Office, which places a value on every parcel of land, home, and commercial building in the parish.
The office does not set tax rates, mail out tax bills, or collect tax payments, its website says, nor does it seize, sell, or place liens on property.
Taylor made his presentation just before the council’s regular meeting Sept. 8.
In 2022, the parish’s taxable value exceeded $655 million, up from $637 million in 2021, Taylor said. The parish’s total assessed value for the past year was $915 million — an increase of $21.6 million from the $893 million assessed value in 2021.
Of the total assessed value, approximately $259 million fell under homestead exemption, up by $3.2 million from last year. A homestead exemption in Louisiana exempts the first $75,000 of market value on a property owner’s primary residence.
“That gave us an increase of $18 million [taxable value] on a non-reassessment year, which really is not bad,” Taylor said. “It’s a pretty good pickup. I can remember times when I came here and the whole reassessment year would’ve been somewhere around $18 million.
“Our parish is growing and is healthy, and that’s good news.”
The taxable value of the parish’s real property increased by $15 million to just over $518.5 million, according to Taylor. The parish also saw modest bumps in the taxable value of personal property (a $1 million increase to a total of $86 million) and public service ($2.1 million increase to total of $50.9 million).
Homestead exemption is not attached to personal property or public service.
Taylor said his office received a formal appeal by mail earlier this month, in which a property owner wanted his assessed value of $7 million to drop to the $4 million range, Taylor said.
“It was not even reasonable,” Taylor said. “We talked to them and they dropped their appeal. That was the only one we had.”
Here’s a breakdown of Taylor’s presentation to the Livingston Parish Council’s Board of Review:
Overall assessed value in Livingston Parish
Difference - $21,608,392 increase
Overall homestead exemption
Difference - $3,209,271 increase
Difference - $18,399,121 increase
Real property overall assessed value
Difference - $18,391,562 increase
Real property homestead exemption
Difference - $3,209,271 increase
Real property taxable value
Difference - $15,182,291 increase
Personal property assessed value
Difference - $1,036,000 increase
Personal property taxable value
Difference - $1,036,000 increase
Public service assessed value
Difference - $2,180,830 increase
Public service taxable value
Difference - $2,180,830 increase
