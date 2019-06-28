LIVINGSTON – Scammers use all types of communications to bilk businesses and individuals, and the Livingston Parish School Board is not immune.
Human Resources Supervisor Bruce Chaffin said the school system has been the target of scammers using fake email invoices.
That’s why when the School Board renewed its crime insurance policy at its June 20 meeting, it added a social engineering fraud recovery provision.
“We’ve gotten a lot of emails in the past few years wanting to change direct deposit information,” Chaffin said.
The supervisor said his staff is knowledgeable and verify these types of requests.
“Now, we require the individual to come in person to change direct deposit,” information, he said.
Carmel Breaux, of Norris Insurance Consultants Inc., of Baton Rouge, outlined to the board how the scam works.
“You get email from a vendor, or a large contractor, with an invoice and you pay it,” Breaux said.
“The job finishes; he sends a final close out and it looks like it comes from him,” with an invoice, she said.
But the email also says, “Oh, we’re changing banks, make the deposit in a different bank,” Breaux said and attached is the new banking information.
“You do it and then you get calls from subcontractors saying, ‘When are you going to pay us?’
“Someone hacked your system, got the information and sent an invoice to you and you wired final the payout to them and lost that money,” Breaux said.
She added the email usually looks exactly like previous emails from the contractor and the invoice also looks the same.
The board approved the social engineering fraud protection for $986, which brought the annual premium to $10,984.
Travelers Casualty Co. is the carrier.
Breaux said one of their clients, a sheriff’s office she declined to identify, fell victim to the email scam and lost $1.2 million.
But the sheriff’s office had the policy which covered the loss, she said.
“Our lost could be significantly more,” Chaffin said, since the school system is rebuilding three schools.
And scammers are constantly changing their approach to get around security measures, Breaux said.
