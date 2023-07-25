The Livingston Parish School Board approved several policy changes during its July 20 meeting.
The changes, which were first presented to the Curriculum/Policy Committee during its July 17 meeting, will be in effect for the start of the 2023-24 school year, which begins on Friday, Aug. 11, for students.
Some of the key changes pertain to bereavement leave for school employees, excused student absences for mental health, carpool line for lower grade levels, and corporal punishment.
Assistant Superintendent Bruce Chaffin, who presented the changes, said the district works with Forethought Consulting out of Baton Rouge on policy updates. He said Forethought Consulting works with other districts around the state and adjusts policies based on laws passed in the recent Legislative Session and signed by the governor.
Chaffin said other policy changes will be coming as more bills are signed into law.
“This is round one,” Chaffin said. “We will be coming forth with other policies as Forethought sends them to us. As the governor signs them into law, they will be updating us on a regular basis.”
Below is a breakdown of some of the key changes:
Teacher Bereavement Leave
Based on a suggestion from the Livingston Parish Teachers Association, school employees will now receive three days of bereavement leave per school year.
Prior to the change, employees had to use their allotted sick days — a total of 10 per year — if they needed to miss to grieve the death of a loved one, according to LPTA President Karen Davenport.
Under the new policy, an employee can take up to three days of leave for the death of a next of kin. Verification of the death will be required, Chaffin said.
Davenport, a 20-year teacher, said the suggestion came from an LPTA member who lamented having to use sick days following the death of a close family member. The association then discussed it as a group before agreeing to formally request a policy change to include bereavement days.
“Everyone was in support of the idea,” Davenport said.
The three-day maximum runs in the year starting July 1 and ending June 30. The bereavement days cannot be carried over to the next school year, according to Chaffin.
Corporal Punishment
Under the new policy, corporal punishment is prohibited on students unless a parent or guardian gives written consent for its use.
The change was prompted by Act 268. Consent only applies for the year it is given.
Act 268 defines corporal punishment as “the use of physical force that causes pain or discomfort to discipline a student, not including seclusion or restraint under certain circumstances.”
“Without written consent, we cannot give corporal punishment in our schools,” said Superintendent Joe Murphy.
According to Act 268, corporal punishment is prohibited on students with an exceptionality or any student who is deemed eligible for services under Section 504 and has an individual accommodation plan.
Student absences and excuses
This policy grants students up to three days of excused absences per year related to their mental or behavioral health.
But in order for the absences to be excused under Act 318, certification must be provided in writing in accordance with the student handbook.
“They will have to provide documentation from their medical provider upon absences,” Chaffin said. “The absence will be considered ‘non-exempt’ unless documentation is provided by the medical provider.”
There are other changes related to Act 318.
For instance, after a student takes their second absence for mental health, that student must be referred to appropriate school support personnel “for help with the underlying issue,” Chaffin said.
The new law will also require school districts to post mental health resources on their website.
Carpool lines
Under Act 362, school districts must establish a policy for carpool and bus lines at schools that house grades K-5.
At minimum, school boards will have to adopt policies that do the following:
-- Require students to remain a safe distance from the pick up area behind something material or immaterial intended to block passage
-- Require students to wait in the pick up area and wait for vehicles to come to a complete stop
-- Require a student being dropped off to remain in a passenger restraint until the vehicle in which he is a passenger comes to a complete stop
-- Require that students in grades K-3 be accompanied by a school employee while walking to and from a pick up area
-- Require school administrators to post signage regarding the policy
Although Act 362 contains minimum safety guidelines, school districts will have to develop “additional administrative procedures to ensure compliance with the Act,” Chaffin said. He added that officials will work with principals to detail their carpool policies for the upcoming school year.
“We will work with school administrators to ensure that procedures are in place,” Chaffin said.
School safety
Known as the School and Student Safety Act, Chaffin said this policy has been revised to include a new statutory definition for “risk is imminent” as well as to reflect changes to the reporting requirements.
The new law, Act 164, requires employees to “immediately” report all threats to law enforcement and to the administrator. The administrator, upon being informed of the threat, will have to make “reasonable efforts” to inform those who are targets of the threat “and take all necessary measures to protect their lives and safety.”
The act also requires schools, where a threat is deemed “credible,” to implement measures “to provide for ongoing protection of the safety and lives of all students and staff at the school.”
“Every situation is unique, and of course, making a determination on what’s credible and not, those are difficult decisions,” Murphy said. “We usually lean on law enforcement for that, and we’re not gonna stop doing that. We continue to lean on law enforcement to make sure we are adhering and administering this policy correctly.”
