Though most of the talk centered on a proposed sales tax to fund employee pay raises, the Livingston Parish School Board tackled another divisive topic in its most recent meeting — critical race theory.
But this issue drew no debate, and hardly a discussion.
The Livingston Parish School Board adopted a resolution Thursday declaring the district’s stance against critical race theory and other race-based training in the classroom.
The board voted unanimously to approve the resolution, which was placed on the agenda by Dr. Devin Gregoire, of Albany. The resolution states the district’s “official opposition to the use of critical race theory and other race-based training, curricula, and methodology in public education.”
Critical race theory (CRT) has become a hotly-debated topic in American society. Supporters view it as a way of understanding how racism has shaped public policy, while opponents see it as divisive discourse that pits people of different backgrounds and races against each other.
In the resolution, the Livingston Parish School Board forbids critical race theory “and all related, euphemistic surrogates” from being advocated “in any form, in Livingston Parish School Board’s curricula or staff training.”
Under the resolution, no teacher, administrator, support staff, volunteer, or third-party vendor “shall teach, instruct, train, approve or make use of standards, curricula, lesson plans, textbooks, instructional materials, or instructional practices not approved or vetted by the Livingston Parish School Board.”
The resolution states that the board’s goal “is to determine educational programs prioritizing student achievement,” adding that “political activism has no place” in the professional development for teachers, administrators, or other employees and “has no place in the instruction given.”
“Public Education… includes age-appropriate exposure to history, philosophies, and structures which comprise the American experience,” the resolution states. “Pertinent instruction regarding history of racism and inequality in America should not purport to deliberately undermine race groups, student/family values, religious beliefs, or founding principles.”
After the meeting, Gregoire said officials have been working on an anti-CRT resolution “for several months.” He noted that similar action has been taken in other parts of the state and country.
“Realistically, the people run the parish, and the majority of the people in the parish don’t want [critical race theory],” Gregoire said.
Copies of the resolution will be forwarded to State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and BESE members.
At the end of the discussion, Livingston Parish School Board President Cecil Harris said he had a letter from the district’s newly-elected school board members “saying they are in support of this, also.”
