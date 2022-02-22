LIVINGSTON -- Joe Murphy is sticking around a little longer.
On Thursday, the Livingston Parish School Board voted unanimously to extend Murphy’s tenure as superintendent of one of the state’s biggest school districts.
Murphy’s current contract expires at the end of June, but his next contract locks him in the position through June, 30, 2024.
The board also approved Murphy’s new contract at an annual salary of $137,374. The contract includes a yearly evaluation.
Following the vote, Murphy took a moment to thank board members for allowing him to continue in his role.
“I truly am appreciative of the cooperation and communication and the support the board has had for this system, not me necessarily as superintendent, but for this system for the last three years of my tenure,” Murphy said. “I’m very appreciative of that and the board’s vote tonight to allow me to continue to serve the children of this parish to the best of my capacity.
“I’ve said this before: There are times when we agree and times when we disagree, and that is perfectly okay. And I’m very excited and appreciative that the board voted to allow me to continue in this capacity.”
Murphy has worked in the Livingston Parish school system since July 1992, beginning his educational career at Southside Junior High. During his 30 years in the school system, Murphy has served as a teacher, coach, administrative assistant, assistant principal, principal, supervisor of instruction, and assistant superintendent.
Murphy was elected superintendent in April 2019 following the retirement of former superintendent Rick Wentzel. At the time, it took the School Board two votes to select Murphy 5-4 over Jody Purvis, who eventually joined Stephen Parrill as an assistant superintendent.
Charged with overseeing 26,000 students and 4,000 employees, Murphy has expanded STEM learning across the district, improved technology-based learning at all campuses, and expanded the use of “flexible classrooms.”
Under Murphy, the district was able to give all full-time employees a $1,000 stipend last year. That was followed by a $1,000 annual increase to all certified personnel and a $500 annual increase to all classified employees, along with a $750 stipend to all employees.
Murphy has been at the forefront of repairing all the schools damaged by the historic August 2016 flood, including the total rebuilding of three substantially damaged schools: Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Elementary, and Southside Junior High.
Through negotiations with FEMA and government officials, Murphy has helped the district garner more than $57 million to rebuild the three destroyed schools, in addition to another $4 million to clean and disinfect the other 39 campuses, increase the district’s number of computers and laptops available to students, and enhance Internet and WiFi service throughout the district.
The fruits of that labor are starting to show: Denham Springs Elementary recently held a community-wide open house to celebrate its opening, and construction on the Southside mega campus continues.
In its yearly evaluations, the School Board has given Murphy a “highly effective” rating as superintendent for two straight years. In the most recent evaluation in August, Murphy received a 3.75 score out of a possible 4.0.
“Mr. Murphy has done an excellent job for us,” said School Board President Cecil Harris in a statement. “It’s been a hard job over these past few years. It’s been tough on everyone, and especially on him, but he’s led us through it.”
“Having Mr. Murphy continue to serve as superintendent is good for the district. It provides our system with stability and continuity as we continue to navigate these difficult times of COVID, post-flood and post-hurricane recovery, as well as several other state issues.”
A two-year contract was the most sensible offer the School Board could make to Murphy at this time, since state law limits the term of a school district superintendent’s contract to no more than two years into a new board term.
The new board term begins Jan. 1, 2023, with elections for the four-year seats coming this fall.
Technically, the School Board could’ve offered Murphy a contract that ran through Dec. 31, 2024, but that would mean replacing a superintendent in the middle of a school year, a notion board members and Murphy agreed was “not good practice.”
However, Murphy has the right to ask for an extension of the new contract anytime during the new contractual period.
