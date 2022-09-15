One of the state’s top performing school districts is attempting to reverse its status among the state’s most underpaid.
On Thursday, the Livingston Parish School Board voted to activate an Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) to explore local funding options for improving salaries for the district’s 4,000-plus employees.
The district was approved by an 8-1 vote, with board member Kellee Dickerson, of District 2, being the lone dissenter.
The creation of the district was possible thanks to a 2011 Louisiana Legislature “state of emergency” statute that allows school districts to create EFIDs “to address local funding shortages for their essential needs,” according to a statement.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Public Schools Board President Cecil Harris said the new Livingston Parish EFID will have the ability as other governmental political districts to seek local taxpayer funding “for the limited purpose of supporting financial needs in the school system, most clearly, the need for higher salaries throughout the district.”
The nine members -- known as "directors" -- will be appointed by the School Board for six-year terms. They will be responsible for calling meetings to adopt bylaws and hold public meetings to discuss and act upon their commissioned task.
The board members will be appointed in the School Board’s first meeting of October.
“We really are at a pivotal point in the history of our district in determining which way our future will go,” Harris said. “We must find a way as a community to invest in our people if we are going to be able to bring in and keep the best available educators and support staff in our area.
“The shortages are such, that we are now competing head-to-head with other districts to survive.”
Despite regularly being among the state’s highest academically achieving districts, teacher compensation in Livingston Parish has been unable to follow suit. The district ranks in the bottom half of the state in average teacher salary, coming in at just over $50,000 a year.
But despite the pay differences, Livingston Parish has consistently gotten the most bang for its buck – the district has maintained a top-10 academic performance ranking over the last several years, which included the state’s fifth-best performance score for 2021.
“It’s amazing to think that our school district has managed to maintain a Top 10 academic performance ranking over the years when you look at how our pay compares to other districts around us,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement.
Local and state education leaders have talked about the need to improve teacher pay for years, especially amid a teacher shortage that is being felt across the country.
Earlier this year, Harris called the lack of new teachers “a serious problem,” saying job fairs yielded a few dozen applicants from Southeastern and LSU as opposed to hundreds in previous years.
About one-third of the system’s 1,800 teachers are eligible for retirement and can “walk out today,” Harris told the Livingston Parish Council in May, and about 50 percent are within 10 years of retirement.
Murphy echoed those comments following the School Board’s action Thursday, saying the district must find a way “to pay our people more” in order to recruit the “area’s best educators.”
“Livingston Parish Public Schools, like many other school districts in our state, is facing the very serious threat of maintaining a highly qualified teaching corps, along with skilled, reliable support staff, to provide our students with the quality education they deserve and need to prepare them for the 21st Century,” Murphy said.
“To remedy this growing problem, we must find a way to pay our people more, so we can effectively recruit the area’s best educators and employees and keep them in our schools for years to come.”
The Livingston Parish school system currently ranks 38th in the state for the average teacher pay. That ranking drops further down the list when comparing salaried staff members such as bus drivers, custodians, maintenance workers, and food service workers.
Locally, the district ranks last in the Greater Baton Rouge Metropolitan Region for average teacher pay, a May 2022 report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor found. According to that report, the average teacher salary in Livingston Parish was $50,243, which ranked 8th among eight school districts in the Baton Rouge area.
Livingston Parish’s average teacher salary was below those in Iberville ($57,821), West Feliciana ($54,819), Zachary ($55,779), East Baton Rouge ($54,457), West Baton Rouge ($54,180), Ascension ($53,905), and Central ($51,123).
But funding sources drive much of that disparity – Livingston Parish also ranks last in the amount of local ad valorem taxes paid per student, at $722, according to the report. The average for the other seven districts is just over $5,300 per student, with none lower than $2,000.
Murphy said the district regularly tries to give back to employees “[when] we have an increase in sales taxes or a true savings in our budget.
Earlier this year, the School Board approved a $12.7 million package – the district’s largest-ever compensation package. However, all but $2 million of those dollars were used on one-time stipends since they were not linked to recurring funds.
Seeking a permanent solution to keep local salaries competitive with other districts is the ultimate goal, Murphy said.
“While our employees may appreciate the extra money, one-time increases are not a solution to our growing problem,” Murphy said.
The district’s permanent raise was in addition to teacher ($1,500) and classified staff ($750) pay raises that were approved during the 2022 Legislative Session. After the local pay bumps, Livingston Parish teachers and support staff received raises of $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.
But other neighboring districts have issued similar pay raises and stipends, keeping Livingston Parish at the bottom in teacher salary.
“Over the years, we have addressed so many of our needs with ‘band aid’ solutions because we lack the funds to invest in true remedies,” Murphy said. “But those temporary fixes can’t be sustained, and we’re soon going to feel the effects of just getting by.
“The most critical area is getting the number of qualified teachers and support staff we need to provide the highest quality of service to our children day to day.”
