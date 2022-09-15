Livingston Parish Public Schools

Livingston Parish Public Schools sign

 David Gray | The News

One of the state’s top performing school districts is attempting to reverse its status among the state’s most underpaid.

On Thursday, the Livingston Parish School Board voted to activate an Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) to explore local funding options for improving salaries for the district’s 4,000-plus employees.

