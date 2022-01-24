The Livingston Parish School Board has a new president and vice president, though it wasn’t unanimous.
In its most recent meeting, the local School Board picked Cecil Harris, of District 5, and Jeff Cox, of District 6, to serve as president and vice president, respectively, for 2022.
Harris and Cox were each elected by a 7-0 vote after the board went into a 15-minute executive session. Two board members — Dr. Devin Gregoire of District 9 and Kellee Dickerson of District 2 — abstained from each vote.
Harris, the newest member of the Livingston Parish School Board, takes over as president two years after he was chosen to fill out the remaining term of Buddy Mincey, Jr., following his transition to the House of Representatives.
A 1968 graduate of Denham Springs High, Harris is most known for his athletic exploits, which are on par with any athlete in the school’s history. A 2011 Denham Springs High Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, Harris is the Yellow Jackets’ only three-sport first team All-State athlete, excelling in basketball, baseball, and track.
After high school, Harris received an athletic scholarship to play basketball at Southeastern Louisiana University, where he was a four-year starter before graduating in 1973.
Upon graduation, Harris worked in education for 35 years before moving to the School Board in January 2020. He has experience as a teacher and at one time served as a health and physical education supervisor in the Department of Education. After working for the state, he embarked on a career in the publishing world before retiring.
Harris holds a master’s degree in supervision administration.
“I’ve been in education my whole life,” Harris said in a phone interview with The News after being named president. “I was either a teacher or coach and in sales with textbooks and computer software, so it’s not like I’m new to education.”
Harris was one of the biggest advocates for a bond renewal to revamp his alma mater’s athletic facilities, marking the first investment in sports facilities on the Denham Springs High campus in more than 65 years. Voters passed the measure in April 2021, approving an 8.64-mill tax that has been on the books since 2007 for another 20 years.
Upgrading Denham Springs High’s athletic facilities was one of the reasons Harris said he joined the School Board.
“We have an excellent coaching staff, one of the best that we’ve ever had across all sports, so we just needed to upgrade the facilities to keep our kids,” Harris said. “So we went after it. And it looks like it’s going to come to fruition.”
In his new role as president, Harris said he hopes to build on the past successes of the school board to provide “the best resources… to educate our kids.”
“I’d like to continue supporting our schools in any way that we can, financially or any way,” Harris said. “We want to try to provide the best resources for our teachers to educate our kids. That is the bottom line, our students. We want to support our schools as best as we can.”
District 3 school board member Jan Benton said working with Harris before and during his time with the School Board made her confident he could be a good selection for board president, which is why she nominated him during the meeting.
She also recalled his work getting the bond renewal approved for the athletic upgrades, calling him “the driving force.”
“Working with him, Mr. Harris has proven himself an effective board member in the Denham Springs district and he has a true respect for our schools and all of our educators,” Benton said. “He is very involved in the schools and is hands-on. I just see the leadership there and I feel like he can lead the whole board across the parish, not just the Denham Springs district.”
Harris’ vice president will be Cox, who was first elected to the School Board in 2002. He attended elementary, junior high and high school in Walker, graduating from Walker High School in 1978, and has overseen much growth in the Walker district.
Not everyone, however, was on board for the selections of Harris and Cox. Gregoire and Dickerson each abstained from voting out of protest, though they couldn’t delve into details since much of it was discussed during an executive session.
“My [and Dickerson’s] abstention from the vote was a protest, because the people who were going to win, were already pre-selected,” Gregoire said.
Benton disputed that claim, though she too could not comment on what was said during the executive session.
“It was not predetermined,” Benton said.
