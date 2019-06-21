LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish School Board approved contracts for a Central Office supervisor and three school administrators on Thursday.
Kelly Jones, principal of Denham Springs High for the past 11 years, received a three-year contract as high school supervisor of instruction. He replaces Jody Purvis, who was recently elevated to assistant superintendent.
Three-year contracts also were approved for Ginger Bishop to be the next principal of Northside Elementary and Misti Thomason as principal of South Fork Elementary.
Zachary Ray received a one-year contract as substitute assistant principal for Westside Junior High.
In other business, the board approved the following property millages for the 2019 tax year.
School parish-wide:
• Constitutional tax – General Fund: 3.29 mills.
• Additional support tax – General Fund: 7.18 mills.
• Special maintenance – 7-mill Maintenance Fund: 7 mills.
• District 5 – Construction Fund: 5 mills.
Sinking Fund (debt service):
• District 1 Denham Springs: 10.14 mills. This is a decrease of 1.50 mills, Hughes said.
• District 4 Walker: 8.19 mills.
• District 4-1 Walker: 11.25 mills. This is a decrease of 1 mill, she said.
• District 22 Live Oak: 13.67 mills. This is a decrease of 1.50 mills., she said.
• District 33 Maurepas: 12.07 mills.
The following districts have no millage: District 24 Albany, District 25 Holden, District 26 Doyle, District 26-1 Doyle, District 27-A Springfield, District 31 Frost and District 32-A French Settlement.
In other business, the board:
• Heard there will be one meeting next month, at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
• Approved advertising for bids to build a new two-story Denham Springs Elementary on Range Avenue. The school was demolished after being closed by the Great Flood of 2016.
Jim Ziler, of Ziler & Associates, said everything is “95 percent complete” to seek the bids and the bid should be awarded by August.
• Approved a change order for $21,676 for the new classroom building project at Albany High School.
Ziler gave the following breakdown: demolish an existing canopy and sidewalk and install new sidewalk and canopy, $12,152; install new sidewalk and canopy, $8,644; and add a handicapped ramp, $880.
• Named Ziler & Associates professional of record for classroom and cafeteria renovations for Albany Lower and Upper Elementary schools.
• Approved solicitation awards to Canon Solutions for digital copier equipment and services and Economical Janitorial & Paper Supplies for both food service disposables and custodial supplies.
• Accepted bids from Sun Coast Resource Inc. for gas and diesel fuels.
• Approved changes to the school system credit card with First Guaranty Bank for the Central Office to change it from Rick Wentzel to Joe Murphy and retain its $10,000 limit.
• Named the Livingston Parish News the official journal for the 2019-20 school year.
