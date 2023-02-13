Livingston Parish Public Schools

Livingston Parish Public Schools bus

 David Gray | The News

The Livingston Parish School Board paid more than $2.2 million to schemers posing as “legitimate vendors” in early 2022, according to a state audit.

A recent report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office found that the School Board paid out approximately $2,251,861 to “fraudulent bank accounts” over the months of January and February 2022.

