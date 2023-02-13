The Livingston Parish School Board paid more than $2.2 million to schemers posing as “legitimate vendors” in early 2022, according to a state audit.
Most of the money has been recovered, but an investigation into the matter is still ongoing. So far, no suspects have been identified, the report said.
According to the report, the school board received emails requesting changes in the electronic funds transfer (EFT) payment details for two vendors in January 2022. The requested changes were then made “without following the procedure in place to call the vendors to verify the changes,” the report said.
Several EFT payments were made to the schemers until, in February 2022, a legitimate vendor contacted the School Board about a payment.
“The School Board started researching the payments and discovered the EFT details were changed,” the report said. “Once they realized what occurred, they contacted the local law enforcement, and an investigation was immediately started.”
Since one of the EFT payments had just been issued, the School Board was able to cancel or retract the payment with the help of local enforcement and federal assistance, the report said.
In the report, auditors said the incident was able to happen because of a “deficiency in internal control.” Auditors then recommended the School Board follow its existing procedures and to “strengthen those procedures” by including a Change Request Form, in which “the responsible employee documents verifying the change and the form along with support is provide to some to approve the requested change.”
“Management concurs with the recommendation and plans to stress the importance to employees that policies and procedures are followed at all times,” the report said. “The School Board plans to strengthen policies and procedures to ensure that vendor changes are verified according to adopted policies and procedures. The School Board plans to continue to monitor its internal controls to ensure the safeguarding of public funds.”
In a statement, Superintendent Joe Murphy said the incident was perpetuated by “bad actors” who posed as employees of contractors who completed the work. The School Board has recouped nearly 85 percent — or $1,907,894 — of the total amount, Murphy said, crediting the Town of Livingston Police Department, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for their assistance.
Murphy also noted that the incident was “specifically EFT fraud” and that “at no time during the investigation was an employee of LPPS accused of any fraudulent activity.”
“This was a matter of electronic fraud and not mismanagement of existing funds,” the superintendent said. “This incident is not unlike incidents many of us have experienced with our own banking/savings accounts.”
Murphy said the school system carries two insurance policies “applicable to this loss,” adding that claims have been filed. One policy carries a $250,000 per incident limit, and the other policy carries a $100,000 per incident limit. Murphy said the school system is “waiting on verification of coverage related to this incident.”
In response to the incident, Murphy said the school system has modified its procedures regarding EFT transfers “to further protect our system from future electronic fraud.” Now, any change to electronic fund transfers “requires written and verbal verification from the vendor.”
