LIVINGSTON – A $1,000 pay raise for teachers and $500 raise for support personnel will be considered by the Livingston Parish School Board at its meeting Thursday.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
The Budget/Goals Committee, after meeting Tuesday, approved the recommendation by Superintendent Joe Murphy. The raises pushed by Gov. John Bel Edwards were approved by the Legislature in its recent session.
Murphy told the committee he would like to have recommended more supplemental pay, but the financial situation prevents it.
“I’ve talked with our staff,” Murphy said. “The recommendation would be to implement the raise and as we move through the school year to see if further raises for compensation could be found.
“This district and this board have for years and years and years had a reputation of being good stewards of public money.
“There’s nothing more I would like to have done than supplement these raises, but the fact that the recurring ongoing debt in this district at the beginning of the school year is something I could not do,” he said.
The committee heard a review of the budget before Murphy’s recommendation, showing the school system is running a $2.8 million deficit. This will be covered by the general fund surplus, leaving $36 million in the general fund.
The auditor recommends having funds to cover operating expenses for two months in reserve, Murphy said. Monthly expenses are $15 million, he added.
The board will also consider recommendations from two other committees that met Tuesday.
The Athletic/Staff Committee approved the Professional Evaluation Plan presented by Human Resources Director Bruce Chaffin. It also approved two jobs requested by Technology Director Carlos Williams for a computer network specialist and wide format printer.
The Curriculum/Policy Committee approved the Pupil Progression Plan for 2019–2020 with no changes to the weighted and not weighted grade-point average policy.
It also approved creation of two new policies and revisions to eight others.
The new policies create standardized reporting for potential threats and requiring a mandatory health evaluation of students who make threats. Both are required by the Louisiana School Safety Act, Assistant Superintendent Steve Parrill told the committee.
The revisions cover policies ranging from bullying and crisis management to tax and bond elections and sick leave.
Three items on the agenda deal with the former Southside Elementary School site, which has been turned into the Denham Springs High School STEM & Robotic Center.
The board will consider approving a notice of substantial completion for demolition of the school, damaged by the Great Flood of 2016, for Insulation Technologies Inc.
The board also will consider approving a change order for repair of the cafeteria and multi-purpose building, the only buildings that could be saved, for Mashon & Associates.
Then the board will consider approving a notice of substantial completion for repair of those two buildings.
In other business, the board will:
• Consider a resolution naming the Springfield High School gymnasium court.
• Approval a contract for a new assistant principal for Denham Springs High School. The vacancy was created when Assistant Principal Wes Howard was named principal.
