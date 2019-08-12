LIVINGSTON – Cases of bottled water were being made available to students Monday on Livingston Parish school buses to combat the heat, according to the school district.
“Due to the heat advisory for south Louisiana, all Livingston Parish public school bus riders are being provided water for the afternoon trip home,” said Steve Parrill, assistant superintendent.
“As always student allowed to bring their own water for the morning and afternoon bus trips.”
Two cases of bottled water were being allocated for each bus route.
The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast for Monday was a high in the mid-90’s with heat index of 108 to 112.
“Similar weather conditions are expected Tuesday,” the weather service said.
The NWS forecast for Tuesday is partly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 110.
Westerly wind around 5 mph are expected with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., the NWS said.
