Livingston Parish school officials are monitoring a cold front that is expected to hit the area late Monday night, the school system announced via social media.
Cold temperatures and the possibility of frozen precipitation are expected to hit Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. There is also a chance temperatures reach as low as 34 degrees.
This is expected to be the coldest air of the winter season, and with it comes the first possibility of snow.
As of Monday afternoon, the Livingston Parish Schools System said it does not anticipate canceling or altering Tuesday’s classes.
“The latest information shows little to no impact on our area with no travel hazards expected,” the school system said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon. “We are not expecting any school closures or delays for Tuesday, January 29th, 2019, at this time. We will update our social media website with more information as needed.”
There is a 90 percent chance of precipitation in the Baton Rouge area early Tuesday morning, the NSW said, with a possible rainfall amount “between a tenth and quarter of an inch.” The NWS predicts a low of 28 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday night.
Other school systems have already taken precautions in advance of the cold front. Neighboring St. Tammany Parish announced on social media that classes will begin two hours later than normal on Tuesday, something the school system in East Feliciana also announced it would do Monday.
