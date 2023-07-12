Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy recognized by Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association

Deputy Brett Savant of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, middle, was honored with the 2023 Deputy of the Year award from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association. Savant is the founder of Save Our Kidz, a non-profit organization that provides life-saving devices to schools.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

A Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy was recently honored for his community service, most notably through a non-profit he started to acquire life-saving devices for local schools.

The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association recognized Deputy Brett Savant, a school resource officer, as its 2023 Deputy of the Year.

