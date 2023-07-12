A Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy was recently honored for his community service, most notably through a non-profit he started to acquire life-saving devices for local schools.
The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association recognized Deputy Brett Savant, a school resource officer, as its 2023 Deputy of the Year.
“This special award recognizes a deputy sheriff who has shown unusual initiative and imagination in the performance of his or her duty, and recognizes activities that improve the quality of life in their community,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
Savant, a husband and father of two, has worked for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for nearly a decade, starting in the detention center before later moving to uniform patrol. In 2018, he became a school resource officer (SRO).
While working in schools, Savant noticed a lack of first aid or life-saving devices on campuses, according to his website. That inspired him to start Save Our Kidz, a non-profit organization that aims to provide those items for all grade level schools.
Through Save Our Kidz, Savant has collected donations to buy and distribute tourniquets and choking rescue devices to 19 Livingston Parish schools, Ard said. Savant hopes to expand his reach to serve all of Livingston Parish and the state of Louisiana.
“Having these [life-saving items] at schools and being used minutes faster than medical personnel can arrive can be the difference of life and death,” the Save Our Kidz website states.
Savant’s efforts have been recognized by the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club and the Louisiana House of Representatives.
