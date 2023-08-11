Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy, who has led one of the largest school systems in the state for the last four years, will retire at the end of the school year, he announced Friday morning.
In an interview with WAFB on the first day of the 2023-24 school year, Murphy said: “This will be my last first day of school.”
Murphy confirmed his plans to retire to The News. His current contract expires June 30, 2024.
Murphy has worked in the Livingston Parish school system since July 1992, beginning at Southside Junior High. During his 30 years in the school system, Murphy has served as a teacher, coach, administrative assistant, assistant principal, principal, supervisor of instruction, and assistant superintendent.
As a district administrator, Murphy led efforts to restore the schools damaged by the August 2016 flood. That included the rebuilding of the three most damaged schools: Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High, which have all reopened.
Murphy was elected superintendent in April 2019 following the retirement of former superintendent Rick Wentzel, putting him in charge of 26,000 students and 4,000 employees.
During his tenure, the school system expanded STEM learning, improved technology-based learning at all campuses, and expanded the use of “flexible classrooms.” Murphy also navigated the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida.
But the last year has been difficult for the school system, especially after voters rejected a one-cent sales tax that would’ve boosted pay for all school employees.
