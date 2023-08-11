Joe Murphy

Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy

 The News file photo

Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy, who has led one of the largest school systems in the state for the last four years, will retire at the end of the school year, he announced Friday morning.

In an interview with WAFB on the first day of the 2023-24 school year, Murphy said: “This will be my last first day of school.”

