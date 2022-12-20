Livingston Parish Public Schools

Livingston Parish Public Schools sign

 David Gray | The News

Two Albany-area teachers have been named Livingston Parish Public Schools New Teacher of the Year winners.

Payton O’Nellion, a first-grade teacher at Albany Lower Elementary, and Phoenix LeBlanc, a seventh-grade science teacher at Albany Middle, were named winners of the district’s New Teacher of the Year award.

