Livingston Parish school leaders are rolling out the red carpet for one of their own who has been nominated for the state’s top award.
A “Watch Night Celebration” for Albany Middle School Principal John Hill, who is competing for this year’s Louisiana Principal of the Year honors, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16.
The in-person “red carpet” celebration will take place at the LPPS Suma Professional Development Center in Satsuma. It will be held in conjunction with the virtual ceremony being hosted by the Louisiana Department of Education, Dream Teachers, and the Association to honor the Louisiana’s 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year honorees at the 15th Annual Educator Excellence Awards Gala.
In a statement, Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district wanted to do something special “to celebrate John’s accomplishments and the recognition he is receiving from state education leaders.”
Hill is one of nine finalists for the Louisiana Department of Education’s Principal of the Year award.
“To be a finalist for the state’s Principal of the Year award is a tremendous honor,” Murphy said. “John’s hard work, dedication and leadership skills are exemplary, and they serve as model qualities for all our campus leaders.”
Hill is the third Livingston Parish principal that has been nominated for the state’s top principal award in as many years. Juban Parc Junior High Principal Greg Hayden was a state finalist in 2020, followed by Denham Springs Junior High Principal Bryan Wax in 2021.
“We are very proud of all our school principals,” Murphy said. “They have tough jobs, and we expect much from them. There’s no doubt that their excellent leadership skills and passion for student learning are key ingredients in our district’s success of being among the top school districts in the state.”
School systems from across the state submit nominations each year for the Louisiana Department of Education’s Teacher and Principal of the Year process. All finalists and semi-finalists are celebrated and honored at an awards gala.
This year’s gala is being held virtually due to ongoing health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on the award’s program, visit www.louisianabelieves.com.
