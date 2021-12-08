Livingston Parish Public Schools reported the state’s fifth-best performance score for 2021, increasing above its most recent score before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Louisiana Department of Education’s simulated accountability report.
In the report released Dec. 3, the local school system boasted a simulated district performance score (DPS) of 90.2 — approximately 1.7 points higher than it did in 2019, when it ranked 10th out of 69 school districts.
The Livingston Parish school system was one of 18 districts that would’ve increased its DPS from two years ago, reporting the sixth-highest increase in the state, the simulated results show. Livingston Parish was one of only three districts in the top ten to increase its score from 2019.
Live Oak High led all parish schools with a simulated performance score of 112.9. Only six local schools finished below the statewide average.
The LPPS overall performance score finished behind just four other school districts: West Feliciana (95.7), Zachary (93.3), Central (91.9), and Ascension (91). The scores from all five districts would typically net an “A” rating.
“We know that having our students return to our campuses as quickly as they did and having our campuses offer creative alternatives that allowed our students to be in face-to-face learning environments with our teachers was the key to minimizing learning deficits created by the COVID pandemic,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement.
“Often, this effort put an undue burden on our teachers and curriculum leaders, but it was necessary to overcome the challenges.”
Livingston Parish’s improvement came as the vast majority of the state’s school districts — roughly 71 percent — showed drops in simulated scores during the pandemic-plagued 2020-21 school year. The statewide simulated performance score dropped from a 77.1 in 2019 to a 75.3 in 2021 — a fall of 1.8.
High-poverty schools, high-minority schools, and schools where virtual learning was more prevalent saw the steepest declines, according to the report.
State education leaders stressed that the simulated school performance scores “are not official results” and that they were provided “for informational and planning purposes only and should be interpreted with caution while also considering the many other factors that may have influenced them.”
Like nearly all other states, Louisiana got a waiver that allowed it to table all of its policies related to the production of school performance scores, including the grades normally attached to schools and districts.
Education leaders noted that assessment results may not accurately reflect student learning “due to higher than usual rates of non-participation in addition to the disruptions caused by COVID-19 and hurricanes.”
“2020-2021 was a year unlike any other, and results cannot be accurately compared,” officials said in a statement. “Also, by not producing official school performance scores, the Department and BESE is able to make good on its commitment to not utilize this data for evaluative purposes.”
According to the simulated report, Livingston Parish high schools improved their overall cohort graduation rate by 12.4 points and their overall “Strength of Diploma” index score by 8.3 points.
Additionally, the progress index for grades 3-12 increased by 2 points, while the progress index for grades 3-8 increased by 3.3 points.
The report also showed 32 of the district’s schools were named Top Gains Honorees, which were recognized for a student progress score of 90 or greater from one year to the next. Twelve schools were named Equity Honorees, which were recognized for excellence in educating students with disabilities, English language learners, and economically disadvantaged students.
Nine schools received both honors.
The report, however, showed a decrease in the district’s LEAP and end-of-year assessments, Murphy said. But the superintendent noted that some of the “subtracted points” came from having a number of students — 124 — opt out of accountability testing.
“While we recognize the challenges presented by the pandemic, Livingston Schools has acted swiftly throughout this past year to address student learning and has continued to provide support and resources for all our students,” Murphy said.
“We do believe that, even though these are simulated results presented by the state, they are reflective of the dedication of every Livingston Parish Public School employee to serve the needs of our students, our parents and our community.”
Below are the simulated school performances scores for all 43 schools in Livingston Parish, per the Louisiana Department of Education’s report:
Albany Lower Elementary - 86.1
Albany Middle - 87.2
Albany High - 92
Albany Upper Elementary - 85.8
Denham Springs Elementary - 92.5
Denham Springs Freshman High - 80.8
Denham Springs High - 102.1
Denham Springs Junior High - 85.4
Doyle Elementary - 78.4
Doyle High - 85.5
Eastside Elementary - 88.6
French Settlement Elementary - 81.1
French Settlement High - 103.5
Freshwater Elementary - 98.5
Frost School - 82.8
Gray’s Creek Elementary - 71.2
Holden High - 95.7
Juban Parc Elementary - 89.8
Juban Parc Junior High - 81.5
Levi Milton Elementary - 85.1
Lewis Vincent Elementary - 81.8
Live Oak Elementary - 81.5
Live Oak High - 112.9
Live Oak Junior High - 89.1
Live Oak Middle - 76.7
Maurepas School - 84
North Corbin Elementary - 77.9
North Corbin Junior High - 85.1
North Live Oak Elementary - 89.9
Northside Elementary - 68.9
Seventh Ward Elementary - 85.4
South Fork Elementary - 68.8
South Live Oak Elementary - 93.5
South Walker Elementary - 80.4
Southside Elementary - 69.7
Southside Junior High - 76.6
Springfield Elementary - 64.9
Springfield Middle - 83.1
Springfield High - 102.8
Walker Elementary - 73.4
Walker High - 95.6
Walker Junior High - 78.5
Westside Junior High - 78.8
