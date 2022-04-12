Livingston Parish’s outstanding educators, administrators, school support workers and students gathered in the Walker High School gymnasium on March 8 for an evening of recognition and celebration.

Those recognized by the district administration included the top students from each school, and the district’s top winners in the categories of principal, teacher, administrative support worker, classified employee, child nutrition employee, and custodian.

The district also recognized schools that received academic recognition from the Louisiana Department of Education. All winners were announced by their school.

“Celebrating our best in Livingston Parish is always a remarkable time,” said Superintendent Joe Murphy. “The level of excellence exhibited across our parish, at every grade level and in every position throughout our system, is testament to the strength and success of our school system.”

The following recognitions were given:

Albany High School

Equity Honoree

Student of the year: Addy Howell

Teacher of the year: Brentney Carroll

Albany Lower Elementary

Top Gains Honoree

Teacher of the year: Sarah Foster

Albany Middle School

Top Gains Honoree

Equity Honoree

Student of the year: Levi Simpson

Student of the year: Katherine Thompson

Teacher of the year: Harley Dekeyzer

Albany Upper Elementary

Top Gains Honoree

Teacher of the year: Crystal Catlin

Denham Springs Elementary

Excellence Honor Roll

Top Gains Honoree

Equity Honoree

Student of the year: Connor St. Amant

Teacher of the year: Robin Buford

Denham Springs Freshman High School

LPPS Child Nutrition Employee of the year: Chancy Vaughn

Teacher of the year: Rebecca Ferrara

Denham Springs High School

Top Gains Honoree

Equity Honoree

Student of the year: Sydney Ju not

LPPS Transportation Employee of the year: Kathy Griffin

Teacher of the year: Katie Guidry

Denham Springs Junior High School

Top Gains Honoree

Student of the year: Emma Young

Teacher of the year: Stefanie Lorena

Doyle Elementary School

Top Gains Honoree

Student of the year: Charlie Jo Walters

Teacher of the year: Brandi Anthony

Doyle High School

Student of the year: Brooklyn Kersey

Student of the year: Madelyn White

Teacher of the year: Brandi Zachary

Eastside Elementary

Excellence Honor Roll

Top Gains Honoree

Equity Honoree

Student of the year: Liam McNeal

Teacher of the year: Tiffani Melancon

French Settlement Elementary

Excellence Honor Roll

Top Gains Honoree

Student of the year: Kynlee Buras

Teacher of the year: Bonnie Gregoire

French Settlement High School

Equity Honoree

Highest Strength of Diploma with a score of 135.9

Student of the year: Ella Martin

Student of the year: Randi Delaneuville

Teacher of the year: Melissa Elsey

Freshwater Elementary

Excellence Honor Roll

Top Gains Honoree

Equity Honoree

Highest Progress Index for K-8 of 124.6

Student of the year: Zachary Ivy

Teacher of the year: Crystal Jones

Frost Elementary

Top Gains Honoree

Highest DCAI of 147.2

Student of the year: Reice Berthelot

Student of the year: Leanne Meyers

Teacher of the year: Abigail Magavio

Gray’s Creek Elementary

Student of the year: Adalyn Salassi

Teacher of the year: Brett Gautreau

Holden School

Top Gains Honoree

Equity Honoree

Highest Assessment Index High School of 83

Highest Progress Index High School of 110.2

Highest ACT Index of 104. 7

Student of the year: Evan Lambert

Student of the year: Parker Posey

Student of the year: Joel Penalber

LPPS Custodian of the year and LPPS Classified Employee of the year: Theresa Barton

Teacher of the year: Dana Ray

Teacher of the Year: Kerrie Sbisa

Juban Parc Elementary

Highest Assessment Index for K-8 of 86.6

Student of the year: Hanna Ewing

Teacher of the year: Pamela Clavin

Juban Parc Junior High School

Top Gains Honoree

Student of the year: Andi Smith

Teacher of the year: Leesa Richard

Levi Milton Elementary

Top Gains Honoree

Student of the year: Camille Artieta

LPPS Elementary Teacher of the year: Dana Thames

Lewis Vincent Elementary

Excellence Honor Roll

Top Gains Honoree

Student of the year: Noah Guidry

Teacher of the year: Karleigh Severio

Live Oak Elementary

Excellence Honor Roll

Top Gains Honoree

Teacher of the year: Jennifer McGehee

Live Oak High School

Top Gains Honoree

Equity Honoree

Highest Cohort Graduation Rate of 143

LPPS High School Student of the year: Cody Flurry

LPPS High School Teacher of the year: Gary Mitchell

LPPS High School Principal of the year: Beth Jones

Live Oak Middle School

Student of the year: Tripp Leaphart

Live Oak Junior High School

Top Gains Honoree

Student of the year: Cole Reynerson

LPPS Middle School Teacher of the year: Christina Landon

Maurepas School

Top Gains Honoree

Student of the year: Sophie Rodriquez

Student of the year: John Rodriguez

Student of the year: Gage Loupe-Berthelot

LPPS Paraprofessional of the year: Kellye Babin

Teacher of the year: Gabby Felps

North Corbin Elementary

Student of the year: Christopher Godso

Teacher of the year: Jan Schiro

North Corbin Junior High School

Top Gains Honoree

LPPS Middle School Student of the year: Collin Sprouse

LPPS Middle School Principal of the year: Carolyn Wilkinson

Teacher of the year: Ashley Posey

North Live Oak Elementary

Excellence Honor Roll

Top Gains Honoree

Teacher of the year: Seth Ott

Northside Elementary

Excellence Honor Roll

Top Gains Honoree

Student of the year: Claire Lejeune

Teacher of the year: Julia Colvin

LPPS Elementary Principal of the year: Ginger Bishop

Seventh Ward Elementary

Excellence Honor Roll

Top Gains Honoree

Equity Honoree

Student of the year: Noah Roblin

Teacher of the year: Courtney Mury

South Fork Elementary School

Top Gains Honoree

LPPS Elementary Student of the year: Leah Vaughn

Teacher of the year: Deven Courville

South Live Oak Elementary

Top Gains Honoree

Teacher of the year: Terrie McClure

South Walker Elementary

Top Gains Honoree

Student of the year: Leah Bush

Teacher of the year: Dianne Allen

Southside Elementary

Student of the year: Ka den Shaiedaee

Teacher of the year: Jessica Rouse

Southside Junior High School

Student of the year: Parker Mitchell

LPPS Administrative Support Staff of the year: Julie Hendrix

Teacher of the year: Terry Hoover

Springfield Elementary

Teacher of the year: Samantha Kugler

Springfield High School

Top Gains Honoree

Equity Honoree

Student of the year: Matthew Larpenter

Teacher of the year: Ashley Ledet

Springfield Middle School

Top Gains Honoree

Student of the Year: Payton Owens

Student of the Year: Kaliyah Fynaut

Teacher of the year: Michelle Falgout

Walker Elementary

Top Gains Honoree

Student of the year: Evelynn Norsworthy

Teacher of the year: Lisa Arledge

Walker High School

Equity Honoree

Student of the year: Matthew Rotolo

Teacher of the year: Rachel Gallman

Walker Junior High School

Top Gains Honoree

Student of the year: Baileigh McKenzie

Teacher of the year: Kristi Smith

Westside Junior High School

Top Gains Honoree

Student of the year: Noah Hirst

Teacher of the year: Brandy Matherne-Mangus

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.