Livingston Parish’s outstanding educators, administrators, school support workers and students gathered in the Walker High School gymnasium on March 8 for an evening of recognition and celebration.
Those recognized by the district administration included the top students from each school, and the district’s top winners in the categories of principal, teacher, administrative support worker, classified employee, child nutrition employee, and custodian.
The district also recognized schools that received academic recognition from the Louisiana Department of Education. All winners were announced by their school.
“Celebrating our best in Livingston Parish is always a remarkable time,” said Superintendent Joe Murphy. “The level of excellence exhibited across our parish, at every grade level and in every position throughout our system, is testament to the strength and success of our school system.”
The following recognitions were given:
Albany High School
Equity Honoree
Student of the year: Addy Howell
Teacher of the year: Brentney Carroll
Albany Lower Elementary
Top Gains Honoree
Teacher of the year: Sarah Foster
Albany Middle School
Top Gains Honoree
Equity Honoree
Student of the year: Levi Simpson
Student of the year: Katherine Thompson
Teacher of the year: Harley Dekeyzer
Albany Upper Elementary
Top Gains Honoree
Teacher of the year: Crystal Catlin
Denham Springs Elementary
Excellence Honor Roll
Top Gains Honoree
Equity Honoree
Student of the year: Connor St. Amant
Teacher of the year: Robin Buford
Denham Springs Freshman High School
LPPS Child Nutrition Employee of the year: Chancy Vaughn
Teacher of the year: Rebecca Ferrara
Denham Springs High School
Top Gains Honoree
Equity Honoree
Student of the year: Sydney Ju not
LPPS Transportation Employee of the year: Kathy Griffin
Teacher of the year: Katie Guidry
Denham Springs Junior High School
Top Gains Honoree
Student of the year: Emma Young
Teacher of the year: Stefanie Lorena
Doyle Elementary School
Top Gains Honoree
Student of the year: Charlie Jo Walters
Teacher of the year: Brandi Anthony
Doyle High School
Student of the year: Brooklyn Kersey
Student of the year: Madelyn White
Teacher of the year: Brandi Zachary
Eastside Elementary
Excellence Honor Roll
Top Gains Honoree
Equity Honoree
Student of the year: Liam McNeal
Teacher of the year: Tiffani Melancon
French Settlement Elementary
Excellence Honor Roll
Top Gains Honoree
Student of the year: Kynlee Buras
Teacher of the year: Bonnie Gregoire
French Settlement High School
Equity Honoree
Highest Strength of Diploma with a score of 135.9
Student of the year: Ella Martin
Student of the year: Randi Delaneuville
Teacher of the year: Melissa Elsey
Freshwater Elementary
Excellence Honor Roll
Top Gains Honoree
Equity Honoree
Highest Progress Index for K-8 of 124.6
Student of the year: Zachary Ivy
Teacher of the year: Crystal Jones
Frost Elementary
Top Gains Honoree
Highest DCAI of 147.2
Student of the year: Reice Berthelot
Student of the year: Leanne Meyers
Teacher of the year: Abigail Magavio
Gray’s Creek Elementary
Student of the year: Adalyn Salassi
Teacher of the year: Brett Gautreau
Holden School
Top Gains Honoree
Equity Honoree
Highest Assessment Index High School of 83
Highest Progress Index High School of 110.2
Highest ACT Index of 104. 7
Student of the year: Evan Lambert
Student of the year: Parker Posey
Student of the year: Joel Penalber
LPPS Custodian of the year and LPPS Classified Employee of the year: Theresa Barton
Teacher of the year: Dana Ray
Teacher of the Year: Kerrie Sbisa
Juban Parc Elementary
Highest Assessment Index for K-8 of 86.6
Student of the year: Hanna Ewing
Teacher of the year: Pamela Clavin
Juban Parc Junior High School
Top Gains Honoree
Student of the year: Andi Smith
Teacher of the year: Leesa Richard
Levi Milton Elementary
Top Gains Honoree
Student of the year: Camille Artieta
LPPS Elementary Teacher of the year: Dana Thames
Lewis Vincent Elementary
Excellence Honor Roll
Top Gains Honoree
Student of the year: Noah Guidry
Teacher of the year: Karleigh Severio
Live Oak Elementary
Excellence Honor Roll
Top Gains Honoree
Teacher of the year: Jennifer McGehee
Live Oak High School
Top Gains Honoree
Equity Honoree
Highest Cohort Graduation Rate of 143
LPPS High School Student of the year: Cody Flurry
LPPS High School Teacher of the year: Gary Mitchell
LPPS High School Principal of the year: Beth Jones
Live Oak Middle School
Student of the year: Tripp Leaphart
Live Oak Junior High School
Top Gains Honoree
Student of the year: Cole Reynerson
LPPS Middle School Teacher of the year: Christina Landon
Maurepas School
Top Gains Honoree
Student of the year: Sophie Rodriquez
Student of the year: John Rodriguez
Student of the year: Gage Loupe-Berthelot
LPPS Paraprofessional of the year: Kellye Babin
Teacher of the year: Gabby Felps
North Corbin Elementary
Student of the year: Christopher Godso
Teacher of the year: Jan Schiro
North Corbin Junior High School
Top Gains Honoree
LPPS Middle School Student of the year: Collin Sprouse
LPPS Middle School Principal of the year: Carolyn Wilkinson
Teacher of the year: Ashley Posey
North Live Oak Elementary
Excellence Honor Roll
Top Gains Honoree
Teacher of the year: Seth Ott
Northside Elementary
Excellence Honor Roll
Top Gains Honoree
Student of the year: Claire Lejeune
Teacher of the year: Julia Colvin
LPPS Elementary Principal of the year: Ginger Bishop
Seventh Ward Elementary
Excellence Honor Roll
Top Gains Honoree
Equity Honoree
Student of the year: Noah Roblin
Teacher of the year: Courtney Mury
South Fork Elementary School
Top Gains Honoree
LPPS Elementary Student of the year: Leah Vaughn
Teacher of the year: Deven Courville
South Live Oak Elementary
Top Gains Honoree
Teacher of the year: Terrie McClure
South Walker Elementary
Top Gains Honoree
Student of the year: Leah Bush
Teacher of the year: Dianne Allen
Southside Elementary
Student of the year: Ka den Shaiedaee
Teacher of the year: Jessica Rouse
Southside Junior High School
Student of the year: Parker Mitchell
LPPS Administrative Support Staff of the year: Julie Hendrix
Teacher of the year: Terry Hoover
Springfield Elementary
Teacher of the year: Samantha Kugler
Springfield High School
Top Gains Honoree
Equity Honoree
Student of the year: Matthew Larpenter
Teacher of the year: Ashley Ledet
Springfield Middle School
Top Gains Honoree
Student of the Year: Payton Owens
Student of the Year: Kaliyah Fynaut
Teacher of the year: Michelle Falgout
Walker Elementary
Top Gains Honoree
Student of the year: Evelynn Norsworthy
Teacher of the year: Lisa Arledge
Walker High School
Equity Honoree
Student of the year: Matthew Rotolo
Teacher of the year: Rachel Gallman
Walker Junior High School
Top Gains Honoree
Student of the year: Baileigh McKenzie
Teacher of the year: Kristi Smith
Westside Junior High School
Top Gains Honoree
Student of the year: Noah Hirst
Teacher of the year: Brandy Matherne-Mangus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.