A property tax that has been on the books for 70 years will soon return to the ballot.
Livingston Parish school system leaders are asking voters to approve a 10-year, 5-mill property tax dedicated to funding parish-wide construction projects when it's presented to the public next month.
The proposed millage will be on the March 26 ballot, with early voting set for March 12-19.
In a statement, district leaders said funds from the millage are used for construction projects, renovations, and improvements to school facilities and property. Voters first approved the millage in 1952, and it has been renewed ever since.
The millage is the only parish-wide source of funds dedicated to construction projects, the statement said.
District leaders said the 5.0 mills generate $3.1 million each year. Over the past decade, the millage has helped pay for an athletic field house at Albany High, an administrative building at Westside Junior High, renovations and classroom additions at Maurepas High, and classroom additions at Seventh Ward Elementary.
A renewal of the funding will not increase the millage rate paid annually by taxpayers, district leaders said.
