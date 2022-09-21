Livingston Parish schools assistant superintendent named 2022 SLU Distinguished Alumnus

Livingston Parish Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Bruce Chaffin will join an elite group of educational leaders when he is recognized as the 2022 Distinguished Alumnus by Southeastern Louisiana University’s (SLU) College of Education on Oct. 7.

Livingston Parish Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Bruce Chaffin will join an elite group of educational leaders next month when he is recognized as the 2022 Distinguished Alumnus by Southeastern Louisiana University's (SLU) College of Education.

SLU will celebrate Chaffin’s achievements during its annual Alumni Awards Evening on Oct. 7. The program will be held at the SLU Student Union Ballroom.

