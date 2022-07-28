Laptop

A person works on a laptop.

Livingston Parish was one of five parishes selected for a pilot program that aims to improve the digital literacy rate in those areas by 50 percent over five years, according to the Governor’s Office.

The announcement of the pilot program accompanied a bigger announcement that the state will receive $130 million from the America Rescue Plan to bring affordable internet access to more than 66,000 households and small businesses in 50 parishes.

