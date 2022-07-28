Livingston Parish was one of five parishes selected for a pilot program that aims to improve the digital literacy rate in those areas by 50 percent over five years, according to the Governor’s Office.
The announcement of the pilot program accompanied a bigger announcement that the state will receive $130 million from the America Rescue Plan to bring affordable internet access to more than 66,000 households and small businesses in 50 parishes.
Applications for the first phase of the grant were submitted through Louisiana’s broadband grant program called Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO).
In a statement, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the announcement “highlights the important groundwork” that began in 2019 with the creation of the Broadband for Everyone Louisiana Commission. The next year, state leaders created the Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, ConnectLA, led by Executive Director Veneeth Iyengar.
By 2029, the commission hopes to have eliminated the “digital divide” — the gap between those who have the resources to access, afford and understand technology and those who do not.
The “digital divide” became apparent in the state once the COVID-19 pandemic struck and forced school, work, and healthcare to shift online.
“We learned a great deal from the pandemic about how critical it is to have high-speed internet in Louisiana,” Edwards said. “With [Monday’s] announcement we are one step closer to reaching our goal of eliminating the digital divide in the next seven years.
“However, we are not just stopping here. We have another $43 million in funds from the ARP we will award by October, and we are expecting an additional significant amount of federal funds from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that will be awarded next year to continue to address access, affordability and literacy.”
In his statement, Edwards said there are roughly 462,000 Louisianians who lack “basic digital literacy skills.” That resulted in ConnectLA, the Louisiana Board of Regents, the Louisiana Department of Education and the State Library of Louisiana establishing pilot programs in multiple parishes to reduce the digital illiteracy rate in those parishes by half over five years.
On Monday, Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Kim Hunter Reed announced the launch of five Digital Literacy & Inclusion Pilot sites embedded in rural and urban library branches. The pilot sites are designed to not only increase access to high-speed digital resources, but also improve the overall computer and internet literacy of individuals living near those library locations.
Parishes housing the pilot sites include: East Carroll, Jefferson, Livingston, Rapides and West Feliciana.
Each site will receive $20,000 to assess its community’s needs for digital literacy and provide instructional opportunities such as skills assessment, self-directed on-line learning, and digital skill building, Reed said.
These activities will be conducted by a team of 55 professional librarians and staff appointed to serve as Digital Navigators (DNs). DNs for the pilot sites have already completed more than 11 hours of training through the National Digital Inclusion Alliance and Northstar Digital Literacy to ensure the successful launch of each program’s activities.
“Erasing Louisiana's digital divide requires us to pair digital learning opportunities with improved connectivity and affordability,” Reed said in a statement. “We are pleased to launch these pilot programs in local libraries supported by local digital navigators because we believe empowering communities is key to strengthening digital literacy.”
Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr., who has pushed for greater broadband access and digital literacy in recent years, lauded the efforts of the Link Up LIVINGston committee, which secured the pilot program and also a $3 million project to expand broadband to more than 500 homes and businesses.
Last summer, Mincey organized a broadband summit with local stakeholders to “start a conversation” about a broadband solution, especially with the amount of federal dollars available.
After the summit, the parish council passed a resolution that created Link Up LIVINGston, an 11-person committee with local representatives from several governing entities and private organizations. The committee is tasked with addressing three challenges related to connectivity: access, affordability, and digital literacy.
The resolution described the benefits of broadband as “wide-reaching and comprehensive,” adding that broadband affects all aspects of life, including education, healthcare, economics, and safety.
“Broadband has become a requirement for doing business in the 21st Century,” the resolution states.
Committee members meet regularly and go after grants to address the parish’s broadband and connectivity issues. Their efforts resulted in Monday’s announcement of a pilot program coming to the parish, Mincey said.
“Thank you to Committee Chairman Jack Varnado and the entire Link Up Livingston Committee for all of your efforts!” Mincey said via social media. “Considering that approximately 40% of LP is unserved with broadband, this is a great WIN!”
