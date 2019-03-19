DENHAM SPRINGS – The safety of Livingston Parish residents – particularly children and teens – highlighted the speech Sheriff Jason Ard delivered to supporters at fundraiser March 16.
The speech capped off a $100 per couple fundraiser in front of a capacity crowd at the Tony Dugas North Park Recreation Center.
Ard said he remains committed to staffing a student resource officer at each school in the Livingston Parish school system, despite an ill-fated tax attempt he and the Livingston Parish School Board brought before voters last year.
The two-term sheriff’s comments marked his first public statement on the sales tax attempt since the November election. Voters last November rejected a half-cent sales tax that would have staffed resource office at schools parish wide.
He said he did not regret the decision to bring the proposal to voters.
“People asked me why I would bring a tax proposal to voters one year before I go up for re-election?” the two-term sheriff said. “I did it because I felt we needed it for the safety of our children.”
Ard also reiterated comments he made to The News in response to a report that Livingston Parish led the state in the number of children per capita who went under foster care in 2018.
A total of Livingston Parish 328 children from 164 homes were taken into foster care in 2018, according to a report from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.
The report also showed only 71 cases in Orleans Parish the same year.
“You can’t convince me that Livingston Parish had more cases of abuse than New Orleans,” Ard said. “If anything, it shows that our judges don’t tolerate child abuse and that we’re doing our jobs to help keep children safe.”
Some parents need to take a more active role in the discipline of their children. He also urged parents to take their children to church to help lead them on the right path in life.
Ard, who succeeded mentor Willie Graves, remains unopposed in his bid for a third term. The primary election is Oct. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.