LIVINGSTON -- The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a man who has been missing since Jan. 28.
Jonathan Knight, 32, was last seen in the Holden area, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
No foul play is suspected, but due to medical reasons, "LPSO detectives and family members have reason to be concerned," according to a post on the LPSO Facebook page.
Anyone with infromation is asked to call LPSO at (225) 686-2241, Ext. 1.
