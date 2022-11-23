The men and women of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are participating in a national campaign aimed at saving lives on our roadways.
The goal of the 2022 "Click It or Ticket" campaign is to enforce belt laws, educate occupants, and increase belt use in order to save lives.
This is a year-round effort by members of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. However, in the campaign that runs through Nov. 27, efforts will be made highly-visible when stopping motorists who choose to drive and "not" buckle up.
These drivers will be ticketed. This effort will be enforced day and night.
Livingston Parish is one of more than 130 Louisiana law enforcement agencies participating in the 2022 "Click It or Ticket" campaign.
