The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has received a grant that will aid the department in traffic enforcement, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
The highway safety grant, administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will fund overtime pay for deputies who conduct additional traffic safety enforcement outside of normal patrols, Ard said.
“Residents are urged to drive carefully and comply with all Louisiana traffic regulations,” Ard said. “The goal is to protect residents and their families.”
The focus this year, according to Ard, will be on the following:
-- Enforcement of the state’s seatbelt laws
-- Monitoring impaired driving
-- Distracted driving, including texting and social media use
Specifics will not be released in advance.
