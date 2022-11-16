Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office unit

 David Gray | The News

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has received a grant that will aid the department in traffic enforcement, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

The highway safety grant, administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will fund overtime pay for deputies who conduct additional traffic safety enforcement outside of normal patrols, Ard said.

