LIVINGSTON -- A state inmate in the Livingston work release program walked away from his assignment Mardi Gras day, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
Clifton Allen Thames, 28, was last seen around 10 a.m. March 5 in the Denham Springs area.
“All law enforcement efforts have been exhausted, and now we need help from the public,” Ard said.
Thames has been working through the Louisiana Transitional Work Program since December 2018. He was working in the construction field at a business located along U.S. 190 in Denham Springs.
Lock5 LLC runs the LPSO Work Release Program in Livingston Parish.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call LPSO at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
