2023 Board of Review

Assessor Jeff Taylor (far right) discusses the 2023 Board of Review with the Livingston Parish Council. The meeting is where the council certifies the total assessed value of property in Livingston Parish.

 McHugh David | The News

Livingston Parish's overall taxable value continues to increase, with a $31 million jump from 2022 according to Assessor Jeff Taylor.

Taylor discussed the assessments in his annual presentation to the Livingston Parish Council's "Board of Review," in which he outlines the parish's overall property valuation, homestead exemption, and then the full taxable values.

