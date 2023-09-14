Livingston Parish's overall taxable value continues to increase, with a $31 million jump from 2022 according to Assessor Jeff Taylor.
Taylor discussed the assessments in his annual presentation to the Livingston Parish Council's "Board of Review," in which he outlines the parish's overall property valuation, homestead exemption, and then the full taxable values.
Every piece of property in Livingston Parish has a value that must be estimated annually, according to the Assessor’s Office, which places a value on every parcel of land, home, and commercial building in the parish.
The office does not set tax rates, mail out tax bills, or collect tax payments, its website says, nor does it seize, sell, or place liens on property.
Taylor made his presentation just before the council’s regular meeting Sept. 14.
In 2023, the parish's taxable value was $686.6 million, up from $655 million in 2022, and $637 million in 2021. The parish's total assessed value was $958.6 million, up from $915 million in 2022, and $893 million in 2021.
Assessor Jeff Taylor believes the parish will be close to over $1 billion in total assessed value after a reassessment year in 2024.
Taylor said there were no appeals of property values this year.
The parish's homestead exemption value increased $12.2 million, to $271.9 million which is deducted from the total assessed value of property to taxable. A homestead exemption in Louisiana deducts the first $75,000 of market value on a property owner’s primary residence.
Finally, Taylor said the decrease in public service property was due to lingering damage from Hurricane Ida. Taxable value of public service property dropped $941,000 from 2022 to 2023.
Read below for the full values and breakdowns of each category below:
Overall assessed value in Livingston Parish
Difference 2023/2022 - $43,336,915 increase
Overall homestead exemption
Difference 2023/2022 - $12,261,994 increase
Difference 2023/2022 - $31,074,921 increase
Real property overall assessed value
Difference 2023/2022 - $32,748,275 increase
Real property homestead exemption
Difference 2023/2022 - $12,261,994 increase
Real property taxable value
Difference 2023/2022 - $20,486,281 increase
Personal property assessed value
Difference 2023/2022 - $11,529,690 increase
Personal property taxable value
Difference 2023/2022 - $11,529,690
Public service assessed value
Difference 2023/2022 - ($941,050) decrease
Public service taxable value
Difference 2023/2022 - ($941,050) decrease
