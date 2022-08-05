Livingston Parish public school employees will receive more than $12.5 million in pay raises and one-time supplements, the largest compensation package the district has ever agreed to hand out.
The compensation package, which is being funded through the district’s 2022-23 budget, was based on a proposal from Superintendent Joe Murphy, made in conjunction with the district’s business department.
It consists of three components: a permanent pay raise, an equitable stipend, and a differentiated stipend. Raises will account for nearly $2 million of the total package, while the one-time supplements will account for another $10.7 million.
The Livingston Parish School Board approved the compensation package during its meeting Thursday. Around 4,000 employees in the local school system will benefit.
“We certainly believe our actions represent a step in the right direction,” Murphy said in a statement after the meeting.
According to Murphy’s proposal, employees will receive a permanent raise from the district in addition to the raise that was approved during the 2022 Legislative Session. This year, the State Legislature approved a pay bump of $1,500 for teachers and district educators, and $750 for classified staff.
That pay increase will be “supplemented” by the local district under Murphy’s plan: There will be another $500 for teachers and district educators and $250 for classified staff, bringing the total raise to $2,000 and $1,000 for those positions, respectively.
Murphy said these added supplements obligate the district to dedicate an additional $1.9 million each year to salaries and benefits. The pay increases will be retroactive to July 1.
“It’s a significant commitment on behalf of the state and the district, but with that said, it’s still short of where we want to be,” Murphy said.
In addition to the permanent increases, school employees will also receive a supplement of $1,000 and a supplement based on 3 percent of their new salary.
Murphy said the supplements will be paid in two installments, with the first half issued on Nov. 4 and the remaining half issued on May 5, 2023.
Full-time/active employees who are eligible to receive the supplements are defined as those working a minimum of 182 workdays this school year. Those who work less time but remain eligible for the supplements will have their total amount prorated according to their hours worked.
Any employee who resigns or retires prior to Oct. 31 will not be eligible for either supplemental payment. Any employee who resigns or retires prior to April 28, 2023, will not be eligible for the second supplement.
Murphy noted that these supplements are expected to cost $10.7 million, and those dollars will be pulled from the district’s general fund.
“The unfortunate factor is that the additional $1,000 and 3-percent supplements are one-time only,” Murphy said. “We would have liked to put more in the permanent pay structure but couldn’t do it, but a recent increase in sales tax does allow us to give these supplements this year, so we wanted to do it now when people need the extra cash.”
Despite total agreement from the School Board on giving school employees a raise, there was some debate on how best to do it.
Dr. Devin Gregoire, of District 9, spoke in favor of implementing a 3-percent raise for all employees and doing away with the one-time supplements, saying a permanent pay bump would better help with recruiting and retaining teachers amid an ongoing shortage.
Gregoire suggested that funds for the supplements could instead be used as a safety net for his proposed 3-percent raise, giving the district “a buffer” as the raise’s sustainability is determined over time.
He then provided information laying out his proposal, which suggested, among other things, that the difference in first-year and 25-year employees would increase at a greater rate over time.
After his explanation, Gregoire made a motion to reevaluate both compensation plans and make a final decision at the next meeting. The motion, however, failed to get a second, meaning board members were left to vote on the original proposal.
But the discussion didn’t end there. Kellee Dickerson, of District 2, asked when the compensation plan was first discussed and why board members were not part of those talks. Murphy answered that the central office has traditionally worked on proposals before presenting them to committees and the entire board.
Dickerson then took issue with the compensation package being discussed at a principals’ meeting before the board had seen it.
“It was presented already at the principals’ meeting when the board is over pay finances, and this was presented as a pay raise,” Dickerson said.
“It was presented as a proposal, with the caveat the board had to approve,” Murphy said, a clarification he reiterated several times.
“I think it should’ve gone strictly to the board first before anything was discussed,” Dickerson said. “Finances and policies and procedures, that’s our job.”
Ultimately, the School Board approved Murphy’s by a 7-1 decision, with Gregoire casting the lone dissenting vote.
After the meeting, Murphy explained that he and the business department considered multiple compensation packages before deciding to present the one that was approved.
“The proposal that we put before the board, we believe, was the most fiscally responsible proposal for our parish,” Murphy said.
