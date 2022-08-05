Livingston Parish Public Schools

Livingston Parish Public Schools sign

 David Gray | The News

Livingston Parish public school employees will receive more than $12.5 million in pay raises and one-time supplements, the largest compensation package the district has ever agreed to hand out.

The compensation package, which is being funded through the district’s 2022-23 budget, was based on a proposal from Superintendent Joe Murphy, made in conjunction with the district’s business department.

