Livingston Parish tourism office urging travelers to ‘Make a Fun Run’ in new marketing campaign

Tickfaw State Park

A boy casts a line out as he fishes off of a pier at the fishing pond at Tickfaw State Park.

 File Photo

Livingston Parish’s tourism office has launched a new marketing campaign that officials hope will attract visitors to experience the area’s most prominent offerings.

The new tagline — “Make A Fun Run” — and logo came after a months-long process to rebrand Livingston Parish’s marketing strategy, according to Executive Director Eric Edwards. The tourism office hired Chandlerthinks, a Tennessee-based community marketing company, to revamp its tourism message to bring more visitors to the parish.

Livingston Parish Tourism

Pictured is the new logo for the Livingston Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Denham Springs Antique Village

Pictured is the Denham Springs Antique Village.
Lake Maurepas

Pictured is Lake Maurepas.

