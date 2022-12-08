Livingston Parish tourism office urging travelers to ‘Make a Fun Run’ in new marketing campaign

Livingston Parish’s tourism office has launched a new marketing campaign that officials hope will attract visitors to experience the area’s most prominent offerings.
The new tagline — “Make A Fun Run” — and logo came after a months-long process to rebrand Livingston Parish’s marketing strategy, according to Executive Director Eric Edwards. The tourism office hired Chandlerthinks, a Tennessee-based community marketing company, to revamp its tourism message to bring more visitors to the parish.
Livingston Parish’s new marketing strategy focuses on its “leisure activities and experiences,” with an emphasis on its “scenic waterways, shopping for a speciality item or unique treasure, or digging deeper into its fascinating multi-cultural history.”
During the new branding’s reveal this week, Edwards urged local stakeholders to join forces to promote the new message.
“One of the reasons we did this was to bring the whole community together because we need to market this parish together,” Edwards said, adding that “all entities must work together” to make the venture successful.
The new logo features the “Make a Fun Run” tagline underneath the words “Livingston Parish,” separated by a water ripple to highlight the area’s emphasis on its local waterways. In between the words “Livingston Parish” is a propeller, another nod to aquatic activities.
But the tagline isn’t static — in fact, it can be modified to attract a variety of different visitors, according to Steve Chandler, owner of Chandlerthinks.
Make a River Run or Make a Bass Run, for those wanting to race in any of the popular poker runs or spend an afternoon fishing.
Make a Shopping Run, for those wishing to buy goods at Bass Pro Shops, Juban Crossing, or the Antique Village.
Make a Food Run, for families wanting to grab a bite while passing through Louisiana on their way to the beach.
Or Make a Cultural Run, for those looking to stop at any of the parish’s historical locales, such as Old City Hall, the Hungarian Settlement Museum or the Creole House Museum.
“It’s our job to make [the tagline] mean something,” Chandler told local stakeholders in the logo’s reveal.
The Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau’s rebranding process began a few years ago, when current Town of Livingston Mayor JT Taylor served as assistant director of Livingston Parish tourism. Preliminary plans were underway when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and brought everything to a halt, according to current tourism marketing manager Kathleen Abels.
The process picked up when Abels met Chandler during her second week on the job, she said. That culminated in Chandler and his team touring the parish earlier this year, visiting with local stakeholders and outsiders, and developing a marketing strategy to highlight the parish’s greatest appeals.
Even Abels, a lifelong resident of Livingston Parish, learned much she didn’t know about the parish during the process.
“There is so much stuff to do here,” she said. “I was born and raised on the water, but I’ve learned a lot about the cultural aspect of the parish that I did not realize.”
The research component included more than 250 participants that featured one-on-one interviews, focus groups, and digital audits, Chandler said. Studies covered topics such as outdoor tourism, restaurants and shopping, and lodging.
The biggest takeaway, Chandler said, was a love for the local waterways, which he called the parish’s “most popular tourism asset.” Shopping was another selling point, as well as Livingston Parish’s “unique country living” personality.
The parish’s two most iconic visuals among outsiders were Bass Pro Shops and the Tickfaw River, the study found. Other notable attractions included the Tickfaw 200, LIGO, golf courses at Carter Plantation and Greystone Country Club, Juban Crossing, and Tickfaw State Park.
Before making his presentation, Chandler said locals must be the biggest promoters of the campaign. He noted that interviews with local stakeholders concluded tourism in the parish is “behind the times and trying to grow.”
“The most important marketing assets are locals,” Chandler said. “So we had to find what people are proud of and we’ve got to grab a hold of that and leverage it. Then you want something that’s distinct and will stand out. But it must be authentic.”
Chandler said the parish’s tourism is “driven by leisure travel” near Baton Rouge, noting that Livingston Parish is “an hourly type trip versus an overnight trip.” The key, Chandler said, is to give people a reason to stay overnight, which results in spending increases of “three or five times.”
That highlights the need for locals to get behind the new marketing campaign, Chandler said.
“The rules are a little harder for us, so we gotta work hard to get noticed,” he said. “My most important marketing assets are you.”
The tourism office has already started marketing the new message, taking to social media this week to urge people to “Make a Fun Run.”
“Livingston Parish is your destination for a fun run!” read a recent post on the office’s Facebook page. “Whether you’re looking for a river run, antique run, food run, or any run you can imagine, there is something for you here in Livingston Parish.”
Abels said the tourism’s website and social media pages will soon be revamped to reflect the “Make a Fun Run” campaign, a crucial part for any marketing strategy, Chandler said. During his presentation, Chandler noted that “90 percent” of travelers do their research online when determining where to visit.
Abels said the next step is to continue meeting with local stakeholders to push the new message. A committee is being formed to make sure messaging is consistent among all entities.
“We have a lot to offer, and this new concept will bring people here to learn what we have to offer,” she said.
