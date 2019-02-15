LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Board of Aldermen granted additional time for the owners of the house at 29598 S. Cedar Street to draw up renovation plans.
In December, the board gave Charles Lambert, who agreed to fix the house on his family’s behalf, two months to present a plan, and he presented a written plan when the board met Feb. 14.
However, this plan was not accepted.
Alderman Percy Edler told Lambert he needs to have a licensed plumber and a licensed electrician draw detailed plans showing where every item is going to go, then bring those plans to Town Hall to get a permit to do the work.
The plans have to be to scale, and they need to show everything from electrical outlets and wires to the hot water heater and stove.
Neighbor Ashley Porche Greco asked the board to assign construction hours so Lambert was not up late at night with noisy projects, which included moving furniture at 11:30 p.m., but the board said no.
“You can want the house to be in good shape, but you can’t just come up here and block Charlie from doing anything with it to try to improve it,” Attorney Mike Lee told her.
Porche Greco also objected to the presence of a camper on the Cedar Street property because there were no permits and no other houses in their neighborhood have campers.
Lambert, who had been ordered to vacate the house in December, is living in the travel trailer while he does house repairs. He currently has no home residence and no vehicle.
The board decided that Lambert needs to get all of his permits for construction before they would agree to let him live in the trailer on the property. Edler said the trailer would have to be hooked up to the town’s sewer and electricity systems for proper billing.
“We’re not going to grant permission for anybody to move a trailer there until they’ve got permits,” Lee said. “We’re going to have to have proof that the other heirs agree that they are going to allow him to do something like that. We’re going to have to have proof that the trailer belongs to who they say it belongs to – we’re going to have to see the title.”
Lee said the board in the past has been too lenient in granting temporary permission for trailers and wants to adhere to the ordinance rules so the process is legal.
“Everyone wants law and order and prosecution until it’s their kid. Then they want mercy,” he said.
Lee added that the family will have to pay all the taxes that are due on the house as well as the costs of condemnation and the attorney fees.
“We hired an attorney to locate the heirs, and he’s got to be paid,” he said.
Mayor David McCreary said once Lambert has all of his paperwork in order, the town will call a special meeting to go over it and decide whether to approve or disapprove the plans.
In other business, the board approved a resolution authorizing the Town of Livingston to proceed with the issuance of a revenue bond for a new wastewater treatment plant not to exceed $5,875,000 in one or more series.
McCreary said if the project costs less than that amount, the town can give the remainder of the money back or they can use it for other projects related to the sewer plant, such as a 6-inch force main the town needs to install along Texas Street and Red Oak Road to the plant.
The new plant will be built next to the current Red Oak plant, which has reached maximum capacity after 40 years of use.
Town engineer Clayton Driggs said a preliminary wetlands determination found 0.38 acres of wetlands at the construction site, which will require mitigation. He said the going rate of mitigation is $50,000 per acre, so he expects the process to cost less than $25,000. There are four acres available for the new plant, and it will take 2.5 acres to build.
There are two other options aside from mitigation: They could move the drainage for the plant or construct the plant in a different area, but that would mean the plant will be farther away from the Red Oak plant.
“They’re trying to connect the two plants,” Driggs said. “So you would have two plants that are connected, and you would have to get through the woods to go from one plant to the next.”
In other business, Alderman Joey Sibley discussed plans for Lily Street, which had been barricaded for years due to the 1982 train derailment. The street is located on the west side of Circle Drive Park.
“I’d like to open that street up and tie it in with Hwy. 190,” Sibley said. “That would give us another avenue when school is out so traffic can flow smoother.”
Sibley added that Lily Street is already overlaid, and it can provide additional parking for the park.
This would help with the board’s plans to apply for a grant to build a splash pad on the west side of the park. In order to get the grant, the board has to schedule two public hearings to hear from town residents about the project.
These community meetings are scheduled for Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. and March 11 at 6:30 p.m.
McCreary said he wants to push the fence on that side of the park out, add the splash pad and also add a small soccer field for 5-10 year olds as well as one or two basketball courts. This would give youths something fun to do in town, he said.
In other business, the board:
- Announced there will be a roundabout at Texas Street and Hwy. 63. McCreary was denied a street light at this intersection.
- Announced that Texas Street will get overlaid from South Red Oak to South Range. McCreary said Parish Councilman Jeff Ard also agreed to overlay part of Cedar Street.
- Approved a final payment of $34,440.25 to Griner Drilling Services, Inc., for work on the Satsuma treatment plant.
- Accepted a donation of equipment and ballfield improvements from Recreation District No. 7, which does not want to maintain the items.
- Agreed to purchase a Grasshopper mower for approximately $15,000 to maintain the ballparks. That cost includes a grass vacuum and a dethatcher.
- Agreed to declare a reel mower as surplus. The mower was designed to cut golf courses, so the town does not need it.
- Declared March 2019 as Flood Awareness Month.
