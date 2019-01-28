LIVINGSTON -- The Livingston Parish school system is not expecting any school closures or delays on Tuesday, according to an announcement from the school system.
Shortly before 5 p.m., the school system posted an announcement on its Facebook social media page.
“The latest information shows little to no impact on our area with no travel hazards expected,” the announcement said.
School officials are monitoring weather conditions and, “We will update our social media website with more information as needed,” it said.
The National Weather Service has predicted a 90 percent chance of rain for the greater Baton Rouge area by Monday night with the chance of temperatures as low as 34 degrees.
Tuesday morning’s forecast at 5 p.m. was chance of rain and breezy with a high of 43.
