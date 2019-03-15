DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Young Professionals, LYP, will host its third annual Dodge Ball Tournament on March 21 at 6:30 pm. The event will be held at North Park in Denham Springs and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Child Advocacy Services.
The leadership council of the Livingston Young Professionals program is coordinating the event as a way for professionals in Livingston Parish to connect. Teams of six are encouraged to participate. Since it is a coed tournament, two females must play on each team. Players do not have to be a part of the young professionals program and all players ages 18 and up can participate. Spectators of all ages are encouraged to attend.
“The Dodge Ball tournament is a great way to have fun and make valuable connections with other young professionals,” stated Kevin Foster, Chairman of the LYP Leadership Council. “This year we are also benefitting a vital organization in Livingston Parish, where the number of children in foster care is highest in the state.”
For more information on the event, please contact the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce at 225-665-8155. Information can also be found on the Chamber’s website at livingstonparishchamber.org or the LYP Facebook page.
