Cash

Local sales tax collections for the first month of the new fiscal year netted less than a five-percent increase from the same month the previous year, according to information from the Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office.

The Sales Tax Office tracks tax information from multiple governmental bodies, municipalities, and taxing districts in the parish.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.