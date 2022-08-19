Local sales tax collections for the first month of the new fiscal year netted less than a five-percent increase from the same month the previous year, according to information from the Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office.
The Sales Tax Office tracks tax information from multiple governmental bodies, municipalities, and taxing districts in the parish.
In July 2022, local entities reported just over $13.3 million in sales tax, an increase of roughly $578,000 from July 2021. The year-to-year increase was 4.5 percent, less than the 15.3 percent year-to-year increase from the previous year. July 2021 saw a rise of nearly $1.7 million in sales tax collections from July 2020.
Local sales tax collections exceeded $151.2 million in fiscal year 2021-22, a rise of 14.5 percent from fiscal year 2020-21.
Each month last fiscal year brought in more sales tax collections than those same months in the previous year, with the highest year-to-year increases in February (31 percent), January (26 percent), and December (21 percent).
