Local sales tax collections are up by more than 12 percent from this time last year, keeping the current fiscal year well on track to exceed last year’s total, according to the Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office.
In December 2021, the total amount of sales taxes collected in Livingston Parish was $12,520,245. That marked a rise of $323,977 from what was collected in November 2021 ($12,196,268) and an additional $2.2 million from the collections in December 2020 ($10,317,758).
So far, December 2021 has seen the biggest jump in sales tax collections of any month this fiscal year, with an increase of more than 21 percent.
Sales tax collections are up through the first six months of fiscal year 2021-22 compared to last year. From July - December, municipalities have collected $71,990,893, or over $8 million more than what was collected through the same time period last year. That’s an increase of nearly 12.5 percent from this time last year.
Each month so far this fiscal year has brought in more sales tax collections than those same months in 2020. Sales tax collections have increased in each of the last three months.
The Sales Tax Office tracks tax information from 17 governmental bodies, municipalities, and taxing districts in the parish.
