Local sales tax collection surpassed $150 million for the current fiscal year, exceeding last year’s total by nearly $20 million, according to information from the Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office.
The Sales Tax Office tracks tax information from 17 governmental bodies, municipalities, and taxing districts in the parish.
In June, local entities collected roughly $12.6 million in sales taxes, nearly 10 percent more than June of last year.
Collections last month pushed the total for fiscal year 2021-22 to $151,229,650. That’s a rise of 14.5 percent from the roughly $132 million that was taken in during the last fiscal year.
Each month this fiscal year brought in more sales tax collections than those same months in the previous year. The highest year-to-year increases came in February (31 percent), January (26 percent), and December (21 percent).
On average, each month this fiscal year brought in almost $1.6 million more than the same month in the previous fiscal year. The average monthly sales tax collection this year was $12.6 million, a 14.5-percent increase from the monthly average of just over $11 million collected last year.
The current fiscal year surpassed last year’s total sales tax collections through 11 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.