Local sales tax collections rose by more than 25 percent in January 2022 compared to the previous year, keeping the current fiscal year on pace to surpass last year’s collections, according to the Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office.
The Sales Tax Office tracks tax information from 17 governmental bodies, municipalities, and taxing districts in the parish.
In January, the total amount of sales taxes collected in Livingston Parish was $16,082,276, the most so far this fiscal year and a rise of more than $3.3 million from January 2021. That also marked a rise of more than $3.5 million from what was collected in December 2021 ($12,520,245).
So far, January 2022 has seen the biggest jump in sales tax collections of any month this fiscal year, with an increase of 26 percent. This came after a 22-percent jump in collections in December 2021.
Sales tax collections are up through the first seven months of fiscal year 2021-22 compared to last year. From July - January, municipalities have collected $88,073,169, or over $11.3 million more than what was collected through the same time period last year.
That’s an increase of nearly 14.8 percent from this time last year.
Each month so far this fiscal year has brought in more sales tax collections than those same months in the previous year. Sales tax collections have increased in each of the last four months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.