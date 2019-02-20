LIVINGSTON -- Longtime businessman and philanthropist Marvin Henderson died this morning at his home in Livingston. He was 82.
Henderson, a native and lifelong resident of Livingston, was owner and operator of Henderson Auctions. Henderson opened the business in 1957, according to a biography on the website for his business. He worked as an auctioneer and was inducted in 2013 to the Naitonal Auctioneers Hall of Fame.
His auction work early in his career included "everything from pencils to tables." He shifted to auctioning antiques and farm equipment, and by the 1970s he auctioned heavy construction machinery and equipment.
His son Jeff now serves as president of Henderson Auctions.
Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor said he will remember Henderson best for his generosity.
"He was gererous almost to a fault ... the type who gave simply because he loved to help people," he said. "I can't remember a time in my life I didn't know Marvin Henderson."
Henderson also allowed use of his 50-acre property for the "Dukes of Hazard" reunion for several years.
The first event in 2012 brought John Schneider and the other surviving cast members from the popular 1980s CBS series to the site for an event promoted by Baton Rouge air personality Scott Innes.
Henderson also helped raise more than $1 million through auctions for charities, he said.
"There was just a wealth of knowledge in this man, a heart as big as Livingston Parish and a smile as big as the Grand Canyon," Innes said.
Innes recalled that Henderson often hosted large parties for candidates -- even those he did not support.
"I'd ask him why he would vote a party he wouldn't vote for, and he'd say that eveyone needed to know and make their own decision," Innes said. "He will be sorely missed by every person he touched."
Arrangements are pending.
More details will follow.
