DENHAM SPRINGS – Dr. Loren Scott will present his economic outlook for Louisiana at the fall quarterly meeting of the Livingston Economic Development Council on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. at Forrest Grove, 8743 Stephenson Drive.
The longtime professor at LSU and head of his own economic consulting firm prepares an annual forecast for business in the state, according to David Bennett, CEO/president of the LEDC.
Scott’s address will include his expectations for Livingston Parish and the greater Baton Rouge region.
Scott was on the Economics Department faculty at LSU from 1969-98. He is presently Professor Emeritus of Economics.
Loren C. Scott & Associates Inc. is a 35-year old firm that provides economic consulting and public-speaking services.
Its consulting activities include impact studies, forecasting services, analysis of policy proposals, and general economic analyses.
