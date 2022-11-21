Louisiana ‘Celebration Gator’ float returning to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Louisiana’s “Celebration Gator” float, a tourism promotion that celebrates the state’s unique culture, will once again hit the streets of New York City during the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Here is the float during its debut during the 2021 parade.

 Photo from Louisiana Office of Tourism

One of Louisiana’s most widely recognized symbols is returning to the Big Apple.

Louisiana’s “Celebration Gator” float, a tourism promotion that celebrates the state’s unique culture, will once again hit the streets of New York City during the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.