Louisiana ‘Celebration Gator’ float returning to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

One of Louisiana’s most widely recognized symbols is returning to the Big Apple.
Louisiana’s “Celebration Gator” float, a tourism promotion that celebrates the state’s unique culture, will once again hit the streets of New York City during the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Inspired by all facets of Louisiana’s culture, the “Celebration Gator” features a colorful street view of Louisiana, with a blend of the New Orleans French Quarter architecture with heavy influences of Spanish colonial rule and Creole fashion.
In addition to celebrating the state’s fusion of European, Caribbean, African, and Native American cultures, the float will include participants dressed in lavish baby gator costumes, as well as a team of stilt walkers, a new release said.
The 60-foot-long, alligator-themed float made its debut last year. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said he hopes the float will encourage millions of spectators on the parade route and millions more watching on television “to celebrate in Louisiana style.”
“Participating in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been an honor for the people of Louisiana,” Nungesser said. “It is an amazing opportunity to share with the world our music and Feed Your Soul with our celebratory spirit.”
The float will once again feature a performance by a Louisiana musical artist. In the 2022 Parade, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will bring their New Orleans flare to New York aboard the gator.
Trombone Shorty won his first Grammy this year and recently released his latest album, “Lifted.”
Nungesser said the “musical talents of Trombone Shorty will definitely ensure we provide a terrific show.”
“We are excited to have Trombone Shorty riding the Louisiana float this year and performing for us,” Nungesser said.
The 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live nationwide on NBC on Thursday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. in all time zones. The parade will also be streamed on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.