Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.