Friday was the last day Louisiana legislators could pre-file bills for the session that starts March 9, and as expected, numerous measures addressing the state’s legal system and auto insurance rates have been proposed.
Rep. Raymond Garofalo, a Chalmette Republican, has filed a wide-ranging bill that would make multiple changes to the state’s legal system that proponents say could lead to lower automobile insurance rates. The legislation would lower the amount of money that has to be at stake in a civil trial to guarantee the right to a jury to $5,000 from the current $50,000, which is by far the highest in the nation.
Garofalo’s bill also would increase the period during which plaintiffs are allowed to sue from one year to two and eliminate the right to sue insurance companies directly, among other changes.
Several lawmakers have filed standalone tort reform bills that address some of the same issues individually. Bills seek to lower the jury threshold to $20,000, $5,000, or eliminate it completely.
Other bills authorize courts to consider evidence such as force of impact in injury claims and whether a plaintiff was wearing a seat belt. Sen. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, seeks to limit general damages in civil lawsuits to $500,000.
But while many Republicans are focused on tort reform, skeptics, who tend to be Democrats, say such measures mainly serve to restrict citizens’ access to the courts, protecting insurance companies at the expense of consumers. Sen. Jay Luneau and Rep. Kyle Green, both Democrats, have filed bills that would ban auto insurance companies from using several factors unrelated to safe driving in setting prices, such as gender, military deployment, and status as a widow or widower.
Sen. Gary Smith, D-Norco, has perhaps the most ambitious insurance-related proposal. He is seeking to create the Louisiana Automotive Insurance Plan, an insurer of last resort for applicants who can’t get insurance from other carriers. Business owners seeking auto insurance for commercial vehicles often complain about having very few options.
The legislative session starts March 9 and must end by June 1.
