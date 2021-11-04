Louisiana Machinery Co., LLC, has acquired the NAPA Auto Parts Store in Livingston, the company announced in a statement.
The acquisition expands Louisiana Machinery’s NAPA store ownership to four statewide locations with existing retail/wholesale stores in Leesville, DeRidder, and Winnfield.
In a statement, Sally Boyce Rinehart, Louisiana Cat’s President of the Machine Division, said the company is “excited” about the latest acquisition, saying it strengthens “our ability to expand our Hydraulic Rebuild and Hose product lines in order to better service our equipment customers in the Florida Parishes.”
“We are excited to announce the strategic acquisition of the NAPA Auto Parts store in Livingston,” Rinehart said.
“This acquisition further complements Louisiana Cat’s supply chain by widening our available product offering, providing additional inventory depth, expanded geographic retail/wholesale store coverage and further enhancing our light, medium and heavy duty automotive and truck business related services.”
Added Rodney Morales, Louisiana Cat’s general parts manager: “Louisiana Cat has been very pleased with our Leesville, DeRidder and Winnfield NAPA locations acquired in December 2008 and 2011. Our goal is to provide the highest level of service to our entire Louisiana Cat customer base and this has allowed us to do exactly that.”
Louisiana Cat has been a Caterpillar dealer offering sales, rentals, parts and service for Cat equipment, diesel and natural gas engines and generators in Louisiana since 1933.
