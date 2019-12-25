Poor coordination, outdated technology and a highly decentralized prison system are among the reasons Louisiana inmates are often held long past their sentencing dates, officials told a legislative committee.
The state Department of Public Safety and Corrections is a co-defendant in several lawsuits by plaintiffs who say they were held past their release date. Such lawsuits can lead to hefty judgements paid by taxpayers.
Louisiana is unusual in the number of state prisoners housed in local jails, DPSC Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc said. Of the roughly 17,000 people released each year, about 80 percent are released from local jails, he said, meaning his department depends on local partners to keep track of how much time someone should serve.
Facilities have more programs than ever before to help prisoners prepare to return to society, which is a good thing, he said. But those programs give inmates more opportunities to earn “good time” reductions, which complicates their time served calculations.
“Automation is probably the answer,” he said, noting that the department has applied for a $1.2 million grant to improve its processes.
The corrections department can’t release anyone without the proper documentation from law enforcement and local clerks of court. Sometimes the paperwork is missing information, listing charges but not how those charges were resolved. Documents may be delivered by email, fax or standard mail.
Loren Lambert, executive director of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, said judges, district attorneys and state police all have their data in different “silos” and often can’t easily share information.
“Everybody has different vendors,” he said.
Judge John LeBlanc with the 17th Judicial District said there is no single fix for getting everyone on the same page. Everyone has their own “fiefdom,” he said, claiming that at least one judge is refusing to use the uniform sentencing document mandated by the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Rep. Katrina Jackson, who chairs the state House Judiciary Committee and will move over to the Senate next term, suggested lawmakers may have to impose new mandates and find new money to solve the problem.
“How do we get it to be uniform?” she asked. “We know that there are glitches in the system.”
