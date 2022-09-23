More than 18,000 Louisiana residents have died from COVID-19 since the first reported death in March 2020, officials announced Friday.
In a joint statement, Gov. John Bel Edwards and officials from the Louisiana Department of Health said the state was reporting 18,009 deaths from COVID-19. The state reported its first COVID-19 death on March 14, 2020.
Edwards called it a “tragic and sobering milestone” that has been felt in “every corner of this state.” But Edwards added that he remains hopeful “that we will see fewer deaths in the months and years to come,” citing the widespread availability of vaccines.
“While we continue to come down from our sixth and longest surge to date, the reality is that this virus is still very much with us,” Edwards said. “Staying up to date on our vaccines, including taking the new bivalent COVID-19 booster when you are eligible, is the best way to stay safe, protect the progress we have made and ensure there are brighter days ahead.”
Though COVID-19 news has slowed in recent months, LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips said residents must “remain vigilant against this pandemic,” especially with the fall and winter seasons approaching. She urged people to get the COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots, especially with a “potentially active flu season” ahead.
"The amount of loss due to this virus is truly staggering,” Phillips said. “We remember the 18,000 Louisianans who have died because of COVID-19, and who, along with their loved ones, have paid the ultimate price.
“We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and continue to do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, with more testing, vaccines and treatments than ever before.”
State health officer Dr. Joe Kanter said while the magnitude of loss from COVID-19 “is difficult and painful to grasp,” the state has made “critical progress” against the disease. But though he noted that case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths are on the decline, Kanter said new variants may emerge and that residents must continue to get tested, get vaccinated, and use evidence-based treatments.
“Though we have come far, it is likely new variants will continue to emerge, and there may be a fall or winter surge,” Kanter said. “The good news is that we know how to protect ourselves and communities.”
More than 2.8 million people in Louisiana have started a vaccine series, with 2.5 million people having completed one, according to figures from the Department of Health.
Officials said updated COVID-19 booster shots now available across Louisiana “are formulated to offer continued protection against the original strain of the virus, while also offering better protection against the two lineages of the Omicron variant,” which represent over 90 percent of currently circulating virus.
LDH officials said everyone ages 6 months and up is advised to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible.
CDC and LDH recommend everyone 6 months of age and older get their flu shot.
Residents looking for a flu or COVID-19 vaccine near them can go to vaccines.gov to find a convenient location.
