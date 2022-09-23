LM Lockhart Vaccine Clinic

A patient receives a COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at LM Lockhart Park in Denham Springs on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

More than 18,000 Louisiana residents have died from COVID-19 since the first reported death in March 2020, officials announced Friday.

In a joint statement, Gov. John Bel Edwards and officials from the Louisiana Department of Health said the state was reporting 18,009 deaths from COVID-19. The state reported its first COVID-19 death on March 14, 2020.

