Louisiana continues to appear at the bottom of lists which run a national comparison of property tax rates.
There’s some competition for the bottom, but the Bayou State clocks in at third nationally with an effective rate of 0.52%, which equates to $1,006 on a $194,000 home - the national median for home value.
Louisiana’s median home value, however, is $152,900, which brings that annual property tax bill to around $795.
Homestead exemption, a $75,000 deduction on a home’s assessed (and therefore, taxable) value brings that number even lower. Homestead exemption is only available for primary residences - and the Livingston Parish Assessor has begun investigating instances of misappropriated homestead exemption benefits.
Within Louisiana, Livingston is ninth highest in the state with an effective rate of 0.53%.
St. Tammany claims the highest spot with 0.82%.
There are 41 districts which assess property taxes in Livingston Parish, they are (Millage rates at left, district at right):
- 2.41 mills, Amite River Diversion (Comite)
- 6.52 mills, Assessor
- 2 mills, Assessor Funding
- 3.478 mills, City of Denham Springs
- 2 mills, Council on Aging
- 10 mills, Fire 1
- 10.64 mills, Fire 2
- 10 mills, Fire 4
- 10.14 mills, Fire 5
- 10 mills, Fire 7
- 16.63 mills, Fire 8
- 10.38 mills, Fire 9
- 10.94 mills, Fire 10
- 10 mills, Fire 11
- 7.18 mills, General Fund (Additional Maint. Fund) -P/W School
- 3.29 mills, General Fund (Constitutional) - P/W School
- 4.43 mills, Gravity Drainage (Dist 1)
- 2.5 mills, Health Unit
- 2.75 mills, Juvenile Det Center
- 11.11 mills, Law Enf Regular
- 10.55 mills, Law Enf Special
- 10 mills, Library
- 1.5 mills, Library Bond
- 2.32 mills, Parish
- 1.16 mills, Parish City/Local
- 15 mills, Rec 2
- 15 mills, Rec 3
- 0.1 mills, Rec 3 Bond
- 0 mills, Rec 5 - Failed
- 5 mills, Road Equipment & Maintenance
- 11.64 mills, School Dist 1 - DS
- 8.19 mills, School Dist 4 - Walker
- 12.25 mills, School Dist 4-1 - Walker
- 5 mills, School Dist 5 - Const - P/W
- 15.17 mills, School Dist 22- Live Oak
- 12.07 mills, School Dist 33 - Maurepas
- 7 mills, Special Maint. 7 - P/W School Special Maint.
- 7.04 mills, Town Albany
- 7.48 mills, Town Killian
- 4.77 mills, Town Livingston
- 2.2 mills, Town Walker
Some districts do not collect funds either due to a failure to pass the tax, or they are defunct.
The school millages are parish wide, while any funds labeled with a specific school were voted on and passed by the residents of those districts for special projects - including new sports fields and buildings.
