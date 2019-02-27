Property taxes

Louisiana continues to appear at the bottom of lists which run a national comparison of property tax rates.

There’s some competition for the bottom, but the Bayou State clocks in at third nationally with an effective rate of 0.52%, which equates to $1,006 on a $194,000 home - the national median for home value.

Louisiana’s median home value, however, is $152,900, which brings that annual property tax bill to around $795.

Homestead exemption, a $75,000 deduction on a home’s assessed (and therefore, taxable) value brings that number even lower. Homestead exemption is only available for primary residences - and the Livingston Parish Assessor has begun investigating instances of misappropriated homestead exemption benefits.

Within Louisiana, Livingston is ninth highest in the state with an effective rate of 0.53%.

St. Tammany claims the highest spot with 0.82%.

There are 41 districts which assess property taxes in Livingston Parish, they are (Millage rates at left, district at right):

  1. 2.41 mills, Amite River Diversion (Comite)
  2. 6.52 mills, Assessor
  3. 2 mills, Assessor Funding
  4. 3.478 mills, City of Denham Springs
  5. 2 mills, Council on Aging
  6. 10 mills, Fire 1
  7. 10.64 mills, Fire 2
  8. 10 mills, Fire 4
  9. 10.14 mills, Fire 5
  10. 10 mills, Fire 7
  11. 16.63 mills, Fire 8
  12. 10.38 mills, Fire 9
  13. 10.94 mills, Fire 10
  14. 10 mills, Fire 11
  15. 7.18 mills, General Fund (Additional Maint. Fund) -P/W School
  16. 3.29 mills, General Fund (Constitutional) - P/W School
  17. 4.43 mills, Gravity Drainage (Dist 1)
  18. 2.5 mills, Health Unit
  19. 2.75 mills, Juvenile Det Center
  20. 11.11 mills, Law Enf Regular
  21. 10.55 mills, Law Enf Special
  22. 10 mills, Library
  23. 1.5 mills, Library Bond
  24. 2.32 mills, Parish
  25. 1.16 mills, Parish City/Local
  26. 15 mills, Rec 2
  27. 15 mills, Rec 3
  28. 0.1 mills, Rec 3 Bond
  29. 0 mills, Rec 5 - Failed
  30. 5 mills, Road Equipment & Maintenance
  31. 11.64 mills, School Dist 1 - DS
  32. 8.19 mills, School Dist 4 - Walker
  33. 12.25 mills, School Dist 4-1 - Walker
  34. 5 mills, School Dist 5 - Const - P/W
  35. 15.17 mills, School Dist 22- Live Oak
  36. 12.07 mills, School Dist 33 - Maurepas
  37. 7 mills, Special Maint. 7 - P/W School Special Maint.
  38. 7.04 mills, Town Albany
  39. 7.48 mills, Town Killian
  40. 4.77 mills, Town Livingston
  41. 2.2 mills, Town Walker

Some districts do not collect funds either due to a failure to pass the tax, or they are defunct.

The school millages are parish wide, while any funds labeled with a specific school were voted on and passed by the residents of those districts for special projects - including new sports fields and buildings.

